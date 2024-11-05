Carolina Panthers fleece desperate Cowboys with Jonathan Mingo trade
By Dean Jones
Many fans were wondering whether the Carolina Panthers would be open for business before the 2024 trade deadline. They didn't have long to wait for official confirmation after wide receiver Jonathan Mingo secured a move elsewhere.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers shipped Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys, ending his brief yet unsuccessful time with the organization. This didn't move the needle much one way or another where the Panthers are concerned. However, the compensation attached came with widespread approval from the team's long-suffering support on social media.
Carolina is sending Mingo and a seventh-round selection to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. He was a second-rounder, taken No. 39 overall by the previous regime. Considering his lack of production coupled with being a relative afterthought under head coach Dave Canales, this was an outstanding return.
The Cowboys were desperate - that much is blatantly obvious. Their season is hanging in the balance, made worse by the fact quarterback Dak Prescott is going to injured reserve. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones stated that he was a big fan of Mingo's during the pre-draft process last spring, which is something Morgan exploited in no uncertain terms.
Carolina Panthers got an outstanding trade return for Jonathan Mingo
Mingo was drafted to potentially become Bryce Young's long-term No. 1 option in the passing game. Both found life difficult in a less-than-profitable environment to flourish as rookies. The Panthers weren't going to wait around, trading for Diontae Johnson and trading up to No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Xavier Legette.
The former Ole Miss star looked the part throughout the offseason. This didn't transition to a competitive setting. Mingo's route running lacked conviction and the concentration issues that blighted his first NFL campaign reared their ugly head once again.
Legette and even undrafted free agent Jalen Coker surged ahead of him quickly. Instead of having another Terrace Marshalll Jr. situation on their hands, Morgan cut the cord and got something to work with during next year's draft.
This probably dictates that Adam Thielen won't be moved before the 4 p.m. Eastern Time cut-off point. The Panthers won't want to leave themselves too short. They also need a dependable veteran capable of moving the chains if Canales moves forward with Young over the second half of 2024.
This brings a sad end to Mingo's time in Carolina. Those in power had high hopes that never got close to being reached. Morgan managed to get more for him than Johnson, which is thanks in no small part to his age, rookie contract, and ability to make an impact on special teams.
Nobody was shedding any tears with Mingo's departure. He was lower down the pecking order than ever and never lived up to his lofty draft billing. This was also much more in return than anybody anticipated, which is never a bad thing.
A win-win for everybody.