Where did the Carolina Panthers go wrong with Terrace Marshall Jr.?
By Dean Jones
Another starring role throughout the offseason was not enough to give Terrace Marshall Jr. another chance. The Carolina Panthers released the wide receiver after failing to find a willing trade partner before final cuts, ending an underwhelming stint with the franchise for the No. 59 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Marshall will go down as another draft bust in Carolina. Big things were expected of the wideout after a productive college career on LSU's national championship-winning roster. Despite standing out almost constantly over the summers since his arrival, this hasn't transitioned to a competitive setting. Frustrations boiled over during the 2023 campaign when he was granted a trade request that didn't materialize.
The Panthers gave Marshall one final opportunity to prove himself this offseason under a more forward-thinking coaching staff. The athletically gifted pass-catcher couldn't have done much more, in all honesty. But his previous failings coupled with the improved weapons at Carolina's disposal meant he was eventually deemed surplus to requirements.
Carolina Panthers deserve blame for Terrace Marshall Jr.'s failings
There's a chance Marshall catches on elsewhere and excels. He wouldn't be the first ex-Panthers player to thrive in a more profitable environment, that's for sure. The Cincinnati Bengals could make a play to reunite him with his college signal-caller Joe Burrow. One couldn't dismiss the Buffalo Bills as another landing spot considering his previous connection to Joe Brady.
Just why Marshall couldn't find the same form during the regular season is anyone's guess. He needs to shoulder plenty of the blame, but the Panthers' previous regimes also played a leading hand in his eventual demise.
Marshall's development was handled horribly. A carousel of quarterbacks, bland schematic concepts, and play-callers aplenty denied the player much-needed stability to improve confidence. Hopes were high last season with an offensive head coach in charge, but Frank Reich didn't have the energy to galvanize himself or this struggling franchise.
Opportunities were once again fleeting for Marshall. Reich seemed to forget he was on the roster after his nine-catch game against the Minnesota Vikings for 56 receiving yards. He got eight targets for the entire campaign after that and was a healthy scratch for the final seven contests. That was organizational malpractice considering the struggles of others within the wideout room.
One could argue Marshall outperformed undrafted free agent Jalen Coker, who made the initial 53-man squad. From a developmental standpoint, the Holy Cross product is just getting started. The fourth-year pro spurned countless opportunities, albeit in difficult circumstances.
This is a sad end for Marshall. He'll be the first to acknowledge that performances weren't good enough when it counted. One must also acknowledge the Panthers failed him at almost every turn.
What the future holds for Marshall is unclear. The receiver will get another shot somewhere. He'll need to work from the bottom up, but being cast aside is always a motivational tool for players to establish themselves elsewhere.
As for the Panthers? They have enough quality to cope without Marshall. They also have Dave Canales, Brad Idzik, and progressive-minded coaches helping everyone on the desired path.
Unfortunately for Marshall, that's something he didn't benefit from nearly enough.