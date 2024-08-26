Why are the Carolina Panthers reportedly shopping Terrace Marshall Jr.?
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales among others are currently sitting down to determine who they'll take through onto their initial 53-man roster. The Carolina Panthers are expected to be extremely active on the waiver wire holding the No. 1 priority, so those who go through might not last longer than 24 hours depending on what options become available.
Canales recently stated that the wide receiver unit emerged into Carolina's strongest position group over the summer. That's a far cry from how they underachieved last season, but it makes things even harder with several facing an anxious wait before their status is confirmed one way or another.
Carolina Panthers reportedly shopping Terrace Marshall Jr. before final cuts
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are reportedly shopping one of their standout offseason performers to see if they can get some valuable draft capital back in return. Terrace Marshall Jr. is the wideout in question, with the beat reporter naming the Buffalo Bills as a potential landing spot thanks in no small part to his previous connection with ex-Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
"[Terrace] Marshall made yet another play Saturday when he shook two tacklers and scored on a 15-yard pass from [Jack] Plummer. It continued a theme for Marshall, who had two scores in the joint practice with the New York Jets. But sometimes a player needs a fresh start. The Panthers have been shopping Marshall to teams that might need a receiver, according to a high-ranking official with another team. The Bills might be in the market after taking fliers on a couple of other veteran wideouts. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was with Marshall at LSU and had a strong voice in the Panthers’ decision to draft him. [Ihmir] Smith-Marsette’s status also could impact Marshall."- Joe Person, The Athletic
While it's surprising to most from the outside looking in that Marshall is being touted for a trade, those who've watched his progress over the last three seasons won't be shocked. The former second-round selection always flashes when the summer arrives. He's stood out at training camp every year since he entered the league. Unfortunately, this never amounts to anything of substance during the regular season.
Marshall promises much and delivers very little. The LSU product has brought in 64 receptions from 110 targets for 767 receiving yards and one touchdown in three seasons. He was anonymous last time around and had his trade request granted by the previous decision-makers. Perhaps with another outstanding preparation period and some impressive preseason efforts thrown in for good measure, a willing suitor can be found.
The Panthers aren't short of options. Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, and Xavier Legette look like the top four. Ihmir Smith-Marsette's injury issue jeopardizes his chances of making the squad until his prognosis is confirmed. David Moore and Jalen Coker are on the roster bubble, but both have a chance to make it.
Morgan can't take through everybody, as much as he'd like to. The Panthers can afford to dispose of Marshall and take someone else through. Getting something back in return is better than placing someone on the waiver wire and losing them for nothing. That sounds harsh, but it's the business-first model Carolina's new general manager is working towards.
If his next destination is the Bills, you'll get absolutely no complaints from Marshall either.