Undrafted rookie represents Carolina Panthers' biggest cut conundrum
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan is getting ready for some tough conversations. The Carolina Panthers need to get their roster down to an initial 53 players by Tuesday's deadline. Difficult decisions are looming for those in power and players will either see their dreams realized or crushed in the blink of an eye.
Morgan might be in for a dramatic few days given his desire to be active on the waiver wire with Carolina holding the No. 1 priority. Considering the depth concerns and potential weak links, it would be a surprise if a handful of fresh faces who weren't able to make the grade elsewhere didn't come into the fold.
One of the most fascinating dynamics centers on the wide receiver room. The Panthers have an abundance of potentially productive options at their disposal. Morgan can't take them all through, so good players will be deemed surplus to requirements as a result.
Carolina Panthers have a big decision to make with Jalen Coker
Jalen Coker represents Carolina's biggest roster cut conundrum. The undrafted free agent quickly became a high-priority target for the Panthers, who had to attach a lofty guarantee on his deal to prevent him from signing elsewhere. He also saw it as an opportunity to make an NFL roster thanks to the issues suffered by the team's pass-catchers in 2023.
It's been an encouraging offseason for Coker. He's not the quickest, but he's a smooth route runner who knows how to get open. The former Holy Cross standout displays assured hands and can get downfield adequately enough despite not being a top-end burner.
If Coker wanted to leave a strong final impression before final cuts, it was mission accomplished. The wideout turned on the style in Carolina's final preseason game at the Buffalo Bills, bringing in all three of his targets for 55 receiving yards and the first touchdown of his NFL journey. Little things like this can make a big difference at this time of year.
Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, and first-round pick Xavier Legette are locked into their respective positions. That leaves room for two or three more depending on how many Carolina takes through. Terrace Marshall Jr.'s shown signs of life, but Joe Person of The Athletic revealed that Morgan could be looking to trade the 2021 second-round selection for additional draft capital before final cuts.
David Moore's also caught the eye after reuniting with Dave Canales this offseason. It's always a numbers game, which leaves Coker's status hanging in the balance despite the obvious attributes at his disposal.
Morgan isn't an idiot. He'll know placing Coker on waivers might be the last he sees of him. The rookie was a coveted undrafted free agent and the good film he's produced this offseason won't go unnoticed by others around the league. Interest should arrive if the Panthers prefer others on their initial 53-man squad.
Putting him on the practice squad is a near certainty if the Panthers get a chance. That seems more unlikely than ever after his showing in Carolina's preseason finale. It's a tricky predicament for Morgan, but it's all part of the job description after securing his long-awaited promotion earlier this year.
Coker can hold his head high. He couldn't have done much more to convince the Panthers he's worthy of a place. Whether that's an opinion shared by Morgan and Canales or not will ultimately decide his fate.