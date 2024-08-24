Carolina Panthers 2024 roster cuts tracker: Live updates and analysis
By Dean Jones
After a whirlwind offseason throughout yet another rebuild, the Carolina Panthers have some tough decisions to make. General manager Dan Morgan has to whittle his 90-man roster down to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline. Some will be brought back onto the practice squad. Others will be removed from the equation entirely.
Of course, the 53-man roster chosen by the Panthers will be initial. Some who made the grade should still be nervously looking over their shoulders considering Morgan has the No. 1 waiver wire priority until the start of Week 4.
Morgan knows good players are about to get released around the league. He also knows the Panthers are in no position to be turning down gifts when they're presented. His recent trade for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson - disposing of seventh-rounder Michael Barrett as part of the deal - is evidence of his aggressive nature and business-first approach.
This is a difficult time of year for many players. Some will see their dreams crushed. Others will have a keen eye on getting opportunities elsewhere if they don't quite do enough. It's a fine line, but Morgan is harboring no sentiment to his decision-making process in pursuit of getting the Panthers off rock bottom and back into contention.
Morgan is under more scrutiny than most. He was part of the previous front-office regime but didn't think much of the way the football operation went about its business under Scott Fitterer. The former linebacker left a positive impression on damage limitation. One could argue that this is his most pivotal period since taking charge.
Fans will be eagerly awaiting developments. These cuts have been more staggered in recent years, but the new NFL rules gave everyone a fair chance of proving their worth over a full training camp and preseason slate. That's been a big help to some. For others, it's merely prolonged the agony before their inevitable fate is sealed.
Carolina Panthers 2024 roster cut tracker
Roster cuts will appear here with analysis when confirmed.
Name
Position