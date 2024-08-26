Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster projection after the 2024 preseason
By Dean Jones
There is no more time for players to impress. The Carolina Panthers' preseason slate is in the books and general manager Dan Morgan must whittle down his roster from 90 to an initial 53 by Tuesday's deadline. Dreams will be realized or crushed, which is all part of the cutthroat NFL business at this difficult time of year.
Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are not harboring any sentiment to their decision-making process. Every spot - whether it's starting roles or places further down the depth chart - will be earned, not handed out based on previous reputations. This brought renewed urgency across the board throughout Carolina's offseason program as players looked to cement their status under the new regime.
It's called an initial 53-man roster for a reason. This bears more significance in Carolina's case at No. 1 on the waiver wire priority order. Morgan's made no secret of his intent to pick up good players who don't quite make the grade elsewhere. Some who make the squad won't be around in Week 1 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A fascinating few days await. Before then, here is our final 53-man roster projection with final cuts looming large.
Carolina Panthers initial 53-man roster projection after 2024 preseason
Carolina Panthers special teams (3)
- Eddy Pineiro (K), J.J. Jansen (LS), Johnny Hekker (P)
This looked cemented from the moment Eddy Pineiro beat out undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis for the starting kicker job. The veteran is inconsistent, so he must keep the same mindset and take nothing for granted when the regular season arrives. Anything less will see Dan Morgan examine potential alternatives once again.
J.J. Jansen is the team's longest-serving player and will extend his franchise record for consecutive games in 2024. The long-snapper is dependable and a hugely popular figure in the locker room. He's also part of the fabric that made this franchise great once upon a time.
Rounding off the special teams unit is punter Johnny Hekker, who remains a model of consistency. There are no real concerns where the All-Decade presence is concerned despite his advancing years. What comes after the campaign is less certain, but he'll be confident of earning a new deal when it's all said and done.