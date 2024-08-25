5 Carolina Panthers who cemented roster spots in 2024 preseason finale
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales picked up his first victory as an NFL head coach as the Carolina Panthers finished their 2024 preseason engagements on a high.
There was a lot to like about the way things are coming along with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator leading the charge. Fans got more encouraging signs at the Buffalo Bills, especially on the offensive side of the football.
Canales played his starters for the first series and was rewarded with a polished display. The Bills didn't have anything more than second or third-stringers out there, but it was something to build on with Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints firmly on the horizon.
This game also saw those fighting for roster spots or prominent depth chart positions with one last opportunity to enhance their prospects with final cuts coming soon. Some struggled to meet expectations. Others thrived with extra pressure on their shoulders.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who cemented their roster spots in their preseason triumph at the Bills.
Carolina Panthers players who cemented roster spots in Preseason Week 3
Jack Anderson - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers could have asked much more from Jack Anderson since his late arrival this summer. He was initially seen as a camp body with injuries piling up across the offensive line. His exceptional transition and accomplished performances in the preseason have provided those in power with plenty to think about.
Anderson is a stout presence to shift off the block. He took complete command from the moment he stepped onto the field against the Bills, displaying outstanding hand placement and reactionary traits to bolster his stock considerably.
The Panthers have questions to answer regarding offensive line depth. Having someone like Anderson - someone who looks capable of improving further with more time to familiarize himself with the blocking concepts - would be an asset.
New general manager Dan Morgan might cut him loose in favor of others who've been immersed in the program for longer. That would be a mistake based on how Anderson's fared since joining the Panthers.