Carolina Panthers 2024 schedule: Full list of 2024-25 opponents
By Dean Jones
After one of the most eventful offseasons in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers and others around the league found out their respective fates as the NFL officially released its schedule for the 2024 campaign. And after a two-win season that brought nothing but embarrassment to the team's disillusioned fanbase, fresh optimism has inevitably arrived.
Nobody is going to get fooled too much about positive moves during the recruitment period. The previous regime convinced large sections of Carolina's passionate support that big things were in the team's future last season. As it turned out, these claims were outlandish and delusional in equal measure.
Dave Canales is looking to change all that. The head coach is incredibly enthusiastic and is looking to install this across a franchise on its knees. Everyone seems to be singing from the same hymn sheet - which couldn't be said in 2023 looking at how things unfolded - but it'll take a lot more than that to emerge from football poverty and back among the big hitters.
We've known for some time who they will be facing when competitive action arrives once again. The Panthers even have an international game to savor next season, which will see the New York Giants and former Carolina pass-rusher Brian Burns make the trip to Munich for a shot at Canales' men.
The NFL schedule release is always one of the most eagerly-awaited dates on the calendar. Now, after months of waiting and wondering, the Panthers know how their campaign is structured.
Carolina Panthers 2024 schedule
- Week 1: at New Orleans Saints
- Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 5: at Chicago Bears
- Week 6: vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Week 7: at Washington Commanders
- Week 8: at Denver Broncos
- Week 9: vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 10: vs. New York Giants (Germany)
- Week 11: Bye
- Week 12: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 14: at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 16: vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons
Canales will look to get his squad off to a positive start with two winnable road games over the opening month. While the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders represent difficult challenges, they aren't exactly world-beaters either. If everything clicks into place throughout the preparation period, the head coach will be confident about his side's chances of hitting the ground running.
As is typically the case, there are also some tough stretches for the Panthers to navigate. Their bye week also comes relatively late and will include a trip back from Germany. Not exactly ideal, but Canales and his players will just have to make the best of it.
It would be a surprise if the Panthers went from being comfortably the NFL's worst team to a playoff challenger in one year. It has been done before, but there are simply too many questions around this roster to make such a prediction until we see the football product.
Looking at the list of opponents and how they are structured, there's nothing to suggest improvements cannot arrive immediately. After all, the bar isn't exactly high after last season and how most analysts perceive their chances under the new regime.
Football is on its way back. Despite how things went for the Panthers last season, it's been sorely missed.