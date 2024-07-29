Terrace Marshall Jr. must prove superb camp start isn't more fool's gold
By Dean Jones
It wouldn't be a training camp without Terrace Marshall Jr. showing out. This has been the story every summer since the wide receiver was taken at No. 59 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, the physically gifted pass-catcher fails to bring this exceptional performance level to the regular season.
Marshall has flattered to deceive on countless occasions. Just when it looks like there could be a genuine opportunity to build some real momentum, he falls short. Things came to a head last season when the wideout asked to be traded as frustrations reached breaking point. No willing suitor arrived, which left the former LSU standout forced to return this offseason and fight for his place.
The Panthers weren't going to wait around on the off chance Marshall finally put everything together. They traded for Diontae Johnson and drafted Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall. Adam Thielen remains a dependable asset and Jonathan Mingo is showing signs of life under improved coaching. David Moore and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are also making plays, so competition is fierce in the wideout room.
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.'s strong camp is a familiar tale
This laid down the gauntlet to Marshall in no uncertain terms. It's early days and we've seen this before, but the receiver is responding positively.
There have been flashes of pure brilliance from Marshall over the first four sessions of training camp according to those in attendance. The Parkway High School product looks comfortable in the system and is making tough catches consistently. He's proving to be a handful for opposing cornerbacks through sharp route-running, assured cuts out of his route stems, and vice-like hands to secure the football almost effortlessly.
Sound familiar?
This is the fool's gold Marshall's sold fans and the coaching staff over the last three camps before 2024. It never amounts to anything of substance when the real action begins. That might be the case again looking at Carolina's improved options in the receiver room - something that could leave targets in short supply.
Or maybe, just maybe, this is the start of a profitable campaign for Marshall at long last.
That's a stretch considering his output consists of nothing more than 64 receptions from 110 targets for 764 receiving yards and one touchdown in three seasons. At the same time, an added sense of urgency coupled with Dave Canales' improved teaching methods could mean all hope is not lost just yet.
As the old saying goes, the proof is in the pudding. Marshall must maintain these high standards when the pads go on. The Panthers should also use preseason as a test to see what he can do with targets aplenty. That should confirm his status on the 53-man roster, but the job's not done once this mission is accomplished.
Proving to be a dependable weapon when it matters more is the biggest stumbling block for Marshall. It's a task he's failed to complete so far. Until he does, fans will remain skeptical. That's entirely justified.
What comes next is down to Marshall. He's got talent, but something's been missing up to now. This has to change to stand any hope of getting another deal from the Panthers beyond 2024.