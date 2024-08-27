Carolina Panthers confirm initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have officially confirmed their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. It was a tough day for the likes of general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales, who had to tell players their unrivaled commitment to the cause wouldn't be rewarded with a place on the squad.
Canales wanted to be transparent and show empathy to those who didn't quite make the grade. There were a few shocks thrown into the mix, but the hard work is just getting started for the new front-office leader.
The Panthers are likely to be extremely active on the waiver wire over the coming hours. Some intriguing players have already been released or waived around the league with much more on the way. At least on the wire, Morgan has his choice of options with the No. 1 priority.
Some depth chart groups look weak. Others appear strong. The Panthers took through seven wide receivers - which does seem like a lot. However, Morgan needed to leave himself some wiggle room to dispose of players in favor of waiver acquisitions if the right opportunities presented themselves.
After all, this is a business above all else.
Carolina must also begin to make plans for its practice squad. They can put 16 players in this group and elevate them to the 53-man roster at any stage during the regular season. That's not a bad tool to have for a struggling organization looking to restore a sense of respectability in 2024.
Looking at the group currently, hopes are high that the Panthers can make some improvements next season. How many is the big question, but Canales is confident his team can become one of the league's surprise packages if some early momentum is generated.
Carolina Panthers confirm initial 53-man roster in 2024
After news of cuts flickered throughout the day, the Panthers officially confirmed their initial 53-man roster:
- Quarterback (2): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton.
- Running Back (3): Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear.
- Wide Receiver (7): Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, Jalen Coker.
- Tight End (3): Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ian Thomas
- Offensive Line (10): Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Andrew Raym, Cade Mays, Yosh Nijman.
- Defensive Line (7): Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A'Shawn Robinson, Nick Thurman, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy, Jayden Peevy.
- Outside Linebacker (4): Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Johnson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Eku Leota.
- Inside Linebacker (4): Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus, Trevin Wallace.
- Cornerback (5): Jaycee Horn, Michael Jackson, Troy Hill, D'Shawn Jamison, Chau Smith-Wade
- Safety (5): Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Jammie Robinson, Demani Richardson.
- Special Teams (3): K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen.
There are some still waiting to return from injury. The likes of Jonathon Brooks, Dane Jackson, D.J. Wonnum, and Sam Franklin Jr. are the bigger names expected to make their presence felt once medically cleared. They'll be needed for different reasons, so the Panthers just have to make do in the meantime.
Strap yourselves in, the next day or two could be very interesting.