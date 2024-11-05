NFL insider makes thought-provoking claim over Adam Thielen's trade stance
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan is navigating a tricky predicament with just hours remaining until the 2024 trade deadline. The Carolina Panthers are coming off a morale-boosting victory over the division rival New Orleans Saints. However, they are still 2-7 in the standings with a need to start planning for the future.
Speculation remains rampant about which players could become potential targets and deemed expendable by Morgan. The Panthers have already moved Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens with almost no beneficial compensation attached. Calls are being made, but the new front-office leader hasn't pulled the trigger on any additional transactions so far.
Time is of the essence right now. The Panthers could easily stand pat and go with what they have in the slim hope of becoming more competitive over the second half of 2024. But stockpiling assets before the 2025 offseason wouldn't be the worst idea in the world if suitable offers arrive.
One player who's been a hot name in the trade rumor mill is Adam Thielen. The Pro Bowl wide receiver hasn't been seen for weeks due to a hamstring injury but is almost ready to get back onto the field in a competitive setting.
Adam Thielen trade rumors continue as Carolina Panthers hold firm
Thielen remains committed to the cause but acknowledged that there is no trade clause in his contract. Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated hinted that the player's representatives are eager to get him onto a contender. The senior insider also named Jonathan Mingo as another who could be shipped out after falling further down the pecking order than ever under the new regime.
"[Adam] Thielen is an interesting one, with rumblings out there that his camp would like to get him to a contender. And Carolina is open to the idea of moving veterans (another Panthers receiver who could be traded would be potential reclamation project Jonathan Mingo)."- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly inquired about Thielen's availability after their deal for Christian Kirk fell through thanks to the player's broken collarbone. Carolina will listen to offers - especially considering the promise shown by Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in recent weeks. But Morgan is not going to accept the first legitimate package that comes along, either.
Thielen might be 34 years old, but he's still got the best hands on the team. The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State is also an established leader within the locker room, which is essential within this young group as they navigate some turbulent times in 2024.
It would be a surprise if the Panthers traded anyone else at this late stage. Their resolve will likely be tested. Even so, it would take a pretty good offer to tempt them.
If Thielen is still around, he'll be an important part of the offensive strategy before questions surface about his future once again next spring. This bears more significance if the Panthers move forward with quarterback Bryce Young as the starter following his encouraging return to the lineup.
Nothing is set in stone where that's concerned either. Fortunately for fans, they don't have to wait much longer before something gets confirmed one way or another.