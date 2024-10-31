Insider keeping tabs on Panthers' running back dynamic before 2024 trade deadline
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan is under pressure. The Carolina Panthers solved one big issue throughout the offseason by fortifying the offensive line and secured some encouraging draft prospects, but the on-field product remains abysmal. This has given the general manager plenty to ponder heading into the 2024 trade deadline.
Morgan's already disposed of one proven performer. Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson was shipped to the Baltimore Ravens for pennies on the dollar. Carolina even took on the majority of his salary to remove this problem from their set-up.
That came in for criticism from fans who are growing tired of supporting this perennial bottom feeder. Morgan's got a long-term strategy in place and won't panic amid the chaos. But the need to stockpile assets before the offseason cannot be overstated with a bleak second half of 2024 ahead.
Whether there would be sufficient interest or an offer Morgan deems suitable is another matter. The front-office leader is walking a tightrope between looking ahead while also keeping enough quality to salvage some semblance of respectability from the campaign.
Insider monitoring Carolina Panthers' running back dynamic before 2024 trade deadline
Dan Graziano of ESPN highlighted Carolina's running back situation as something to monitor before the November 5 cut-off point. Jonathon Brooks' pending return following a torn ACL changes the dynamic - something the insider believes could see someone made surplus to requirements in the coming days.
"I'm also curious to see what the Panthers do with running backs Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders. They drafted Jonathon Brooks in the second round, and he's getting closer to returning from a knee injury he sustained in college and making his NFL debut. But even if they want to ease Brooks into action, his arrival probably comes at the expense of at least one of the team's veteran backs. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see Sanders or Hubbard move."- Dan Graziano, ESPN
Jordan Schultz from FOX Sports stated following Johnson's trade that the Panthers have no plans to move stud cornerback Jaycee Horn or Chuba Hubbard. Morgan won't be holding a fire sale despite teams constantly calling to see what it might take to land players of interest.
The Panthers couldn't be further away from being relevant currently, but the former linebacker believes there are pieces in place to build around. If that means Hubbard is staying around despite being out of contract next spring, Miles Sanders could be the odd man out when push comes to shove.
Sanders came into the Panthers with big expectations and a surprisingly large contract in 2023 free agency. The dual-threat weapon was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles but couldn't get anywhere close to this level. He lost his starting spot to Hubbard and is playing second fiddle behind the former fourth-round selection this season. His playing time will diminish further if Brooks gets the green light.
Carolina is taking things with extreme caution with the No. 46 overall pick. Brooks has been out of action for a year, so it'll be a steady introduction rather than shouldering a hefty burden right out of the gate.
That dictates the Panthers will probably stand pat at the running back position unless Brooks comes on quicker than anticipated. Carolina isn't going to get much from Sanders in any case. There's also a good chance he'll become a salary-cap casualty next spring.
Nothing can or should be completely dismissed. But don't be surprised if Johnson's hasty departure turns out to be the only one.