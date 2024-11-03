Adam Thielen drawing reported interest makes Carolina Panthers exit inevitable
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have already disposed of one veteran wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens for almost nothing. Another prominent pass-catcher could potentially be joining the Pro Bowler in the AFC North before Tuesday's deadline.
Adam Thielen wasn't active for Carolina's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 as he works his way back from a hamstring issue that placed him on injured reserve. Some believe this could also be down to the Panthers wanting to keep the former undrafted free agent out of harm's way before shipping him to greener pastures.
Steelers have reportedly called Carolina Panthers about Adam Thielen
There is reported interest in Thielen. Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed via league sources that the Pittsburgh Steelers have sounded out the Panthers to see what it might take to land the wideout. This came after the AFC North outfit had a trade in place for Jacksonville Jaguars star Christian Kirk before his unfortunate injury.
"The Steelers have been making calls and checking on any and all available wide receivers before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, including the Jets' Mike Williams and the Panthers' Adam Thielen, according to league sources. The Steelers will continue pushing in an attempt to improve by the deadline, but they are far from the only team looking to better position themselves for the second half of the season."- Adam Schefter, ESPN
There doesn't seem much point in keeping Thielen, in all honesty. The Panthers aren't making the postseason or even reaching competitiveness this season despite so much hope before competitive action began. General manager Dan Morgan must start planning for the future. That means disposing of assets that aren't part of the long-term vision for this downtrodden organization.
Head coach Dave Canales is also shifting his attention to the team's young pass-catchers as part of his offensive strategy. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker have come to the fore with more frequency in recent weeks. Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is another who's shown promise. Giving these players legitimate reps and opportunities is more beneficial over the second half of 2024.
If that means cutting their losses with Thielen, so be it. Looking at the false promises he received from the previous decision-makers before joining the team in 2023 free agency and the fact he's 34 years old, the Minnesota State product would probably relish the prospect of joining a potential playoff challenger.
Morgan has a big few days ahead before the November 5 cut-off point. The front-office leader could easily stand pat with the options available in an attempt to salvage something from the campaign. But the smart option would be gaining as many draft selections as possible heading into a pivotal second offseason at the helm.
Thielen is a name to watch over the next 48 hours before the NFL's trade restrictions begin. The same goes for recently acquired edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and running back Miles Sanders. Whether anything gets worked out with time of the essence is another matter.