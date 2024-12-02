NFL insider dropped huge nugget on Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's future
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is changing the narrative. It was a woeful opening to his NFL career in difficult circumstances. But the light is starting to shine brighter than ever since his return to the starting lineup.
The Carolina Panthers made a huge investment in Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. His early development was mismanaged by the previous regime. Head coach Dave Canales benching the player after just two games left many wondering if he'd ever reach some lofty expectations after a standout college career.
Young's shown the right resolve. He looks like a completely different presence these days. He's stacking good performances and everyone is starting to believe he can spearhead this franchise's renaissance. That's a far cry from how things looked like a few short weeks ago.
The Panthers fell to another agonizing defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, but that wasn't on Young. He was sensational once again, oozing confidence throughout and coming through in the clutch thanks to a unique blend of unwavering poise and precision.
It's taken a while, but Carolina might be onto something at long last. Nothing is set in stone just yet, so getting complacent is not an option. Young's got the mindset and has been through enough turbulence to take nothing for granted despite his recent renaissance.
Carolina Panthers reportedly not looking to draft a QB in 2025
One respected insider dropped a huge nugget on what the future could look like for Young beyond 2024. Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, who is more clued up than most, believes to the best of his knowledge that the Panthers are not planning to draft a quarterback with their first-round pick in 2025. He added that if the same trend continues over Carolina's remaining games, the Heisman Trophy winner will be the starter next season.
"Now that he is back in the lineup, my understanding is that's gone a long way in showing the Panthers organization why they took him No. 1 overall. He's getting in and out of the huddle better. He's diagnosing defenses better, and simply, he is playing better. As far as the future goes, from what I understand, do not expect the Panthers to draft a quarterback early next year. It does seem—if Young continues to progress as he's been—that he has earned the opportunity to be their starter next year, and everyone hopes, beyond."- Ian Rapoport
This would be the best-case scenario for the Panthers. Make no mistake about that.
General manager Dan Morgan can focus his attention on strengthening other position groups if Young continues to demonstrate encouraging progress. The offensive line upgrades were much needed. Surrounding the former Alabama star with the weapons needed to thrive could help elevate his game further in the coming years.
Young is starting to win around even his harshest critics. Media members were quick to kick the quarterback while he was down. A large section of Carolina's fanbase wanted him traded. Fighting back from this significant adversity is a testament to his high character and ability to take everything in his stride for good or bad.
Canales might have been hesitant to commit to Young initially. But there is no doubt that this is his team until further notice.