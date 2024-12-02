4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat vs. the Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
It was another spirited effort by the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as Dave Canales' men fell to an agonizing overtime defeat to their NFC South rivals.
This was a game that got away from the Panthers. Costly mistakes in crucial moments ended up being the difference. This is a team still learning how to win. They're stacking positive performances, but closing the deal remains a work in progress.
The Panthers are competitive again. It's been a long time since fans could say that and they are cherishing every moment. After so long languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders, Carolina is winning back respect. That was the primary objective of the new regime before the campaign.
A ninth reverse of the season condemned the Panthers to yet another losing season under David Tepper's ownership. However, there is legitimate hope that things are progressing encouragingly and a brighter period could be in the offing if the right recruits are acquired this offseason.
That's for the future. For now, here are four winners and three losers from Carolina's narrow defeat to the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' defeat vs. Buccaneers
Winner No. 1
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
Frankie Luvu's departure is being sorely felt by the Carolina Panthers. However, the recent resurgence of Josey Jewell at the defensive second level is compensating for this somewhat.
The veteran linebacker is asserting his dominance at the best possible time. Jewell was around the football consistently against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He wrapped up tacklers well and held his own in coverage aside from a few lapses.
This was a big positive from Jewell's standpoint. It's also something the Panthers desperately need to continue without team leader Shaq Thompson to depend upon.
Jewell's improved production shouldn't prevent the Panthers from adding another linebacker when the 2025 offseason arrives. However, he's doing enough to be an important part of the team's defensive strategy whether coordinator Ejiro Evero sticks around or not.
This wasn't enough for the Panthers to get another win. But once the disappointment wears off, Jewell can look back at his performance with pride.