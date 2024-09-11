Carolina Panthers' embarrassing start cements their rock-bottom status
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have nowhere to go but up in 2024. If their improved positivity following wholesale changes to the roster and the introduction of an aligned vision between head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan lifted them slightly throughout the offseason, everything came crashing back down to earth in Week 1.
The Panthers were embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints. There's no two ways about that - it was a disaster from start to finish. Canales and quarterback Bryce Young were visibly dejected after the contest. Couple this with stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown going down for the entire season, and it went from disappointing to catastrophic.
Fans are demoralized, and rightfully so. But it's just one game. It's a cataclysmic injury to the team's best player, but it's also an opportunity for others to step up. And make no mistake, Canales will remain a beacon of positivity as the page turns heading into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Carolina Panthers placed at No. 32 in FanSided's power rankings
Nothing can make this situation worse. Something that was reflected in Cody Williams of FanSided's latest NFL power rankings, which placed the Panthers at No. 32 in the standings to nobody's surprise.
"Carolina Panthers fans came into the campaign with optimism that better days were ahead under new head coach Dave Canales. This evaporated in the blink of an eye after a disastrous start to the campaign. Bryce Young’s performance was woeful at best. He threw an interception on his opening pass attempt and coughed up another pick on the second play of the second half. Things need to improve quickly for the signal-caller to alleviate concerns about his long-term future with the franchise. As for Canales? He's probably wondering what he's gotten himself into."- Dean Jones via FanSided
Canales should have crystal clear clarification on the difficulties facing him in Year 1 as head coach. He should also have a broader indication of how testing it is to call plays while managing an entire game-day operation from the top job. This is a learning experience for him too. Some harsh lessons will be taken on board as he looks to make a better go of things in the coming weeks.
It's going to be immensely difficult, there's no getting away from that. This team and the coaches strategizing their game plan need to take a good look in the mirror. They were manhandled, outfought, and didn't have any answers whatsoever. Making much-maligned quarterback Derek Carr look like an All-Pro rubbed further salt into a gaping wound.
Look on the bright side, things couldn't get worse. But even that's hard to believe. The Panthers have hit what many thought was rock bottom multiple times over recent years. They always seem to find a new low - something that must change if Canales wants to survive even halfway into his lengthy contract.
That's the harsh reality. Some soul-searching is needed, not for the first time. It's the constant losing that has become the most tiresome aspect for fans. Unless dramatic adjustments arrive quickly, more and more of the team's long-suffering support will find something else to do with their Sundays.
Hopefully, the Panthers will find a way to galvanize themselves and become more competitive. If not? There's just no telling what this team's long-term outlook will be.