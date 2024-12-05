NFL insider reveals inner secrets behind Bryce Young's career renaissance
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is gaining positive headlines for the first time in his NFL career. It's been a remarkable turnaround from the quarterback since his introduction into the starting lineup. One respected insider revealed the growing confidence in the building regarding his mini-renaissance.
Things aren't perfect for Young. However, his production, poise, and confidence are night and day compared to anything displayed before his benching.
He's stacking good performances and growing in stature. Last weekend's outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the best of his professional journey to date. People are starting to believe the Heisman Trophy winner could be the franchise signal-caller Carolina's been looking for since Cam Newton.
Young's proven he can hang with anybody. He's got complete trust in Carolina's improved offensive line, staying in the pocket with improved navigation in tight windows. The former Alabama star is making smart choices with the football, taking calculated risks when required, and coming through in clutch situations.
It's a testament to Young's resolve. He could have easily accepted his fate. Instead, he worked hard, learned from the sideline, and got himself ready to seize his next opportunity when it arrived.
Projecting confidence sparked Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young into life
Jeremy Fowler from ESPN lifted the lid on Young's growth after speaking to people within the organization. The insider declared that the Panthers always had confidence the No. 1 overall selection in 2023 had the tools. What's changed is his ability to communicate this emphatically to inspire confidence in others.
"Bryce Young's resurgence gives the Panthers an intriguing quarterback option for the future under coach Dave Canales. We know he's throwing the ball with more confidence and operating the offense well. After asking around, he's also learning how to become more vocal and showing more command and urgency. The Panthers always knew Young could read defenses pre-snap well, and now he's doing a better job of projecting that out to teammates and coaches in a clear and concise manner, according to one person with the team."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Whatever Young did for the light to finally come on, it worked. The humbling benching by the Panthers probably helped greatly. Having a stable, experienced veteran such as Andy Dalton to lean on through turbulent times is another undoubted positive.
The strangest part of all this centers on Dalton. Had he not been involved in an unfortunate car accident and injured his thumb, who knows when Young's second chance would have arrived? Dave Canales didn't seem too keen to get him back involved. Now, the head coach can't keep him off the field.
Perhaps this stroke of good luck was all Young needed. He knew there was an urgent need to silence his doubters quickly. Every player and coach rallied around and he responded accordingly.
If Young keeps this up over Carolina's remaining five games - especially considering the tough challenges upcoming on the schedule - that should be all those in power need to see.
Young won't have things easy, starting this weekend with a testing trip to the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles. If he can get through the Panthers' final regular-season engagements in 2024 unscathed, it would be a big surprise if they went in a different direction during the offseason.
After looking completely dejected and devoid of inspiration, there is now genuine hope. That's the biggest compliment anyone can pay to Young.