Carolina Panthers at Eagles early odds and prediction for Week 14 game
By Dean Jones
Optimism is growing around the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales finally has his team on the right track after a torrid start to his tenure. This weekend is the sternest test of his credentials so far.
The Kansas City Chiefs might be the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, but the Philadelphia Eagles are playing better football right now. They are on a tear, demolishing everyone in their path with minimal fuss. Their fans will be expecting the same in Week 14 on home soil.
Carolina has some momentum despite coming into the game on the back of two losses. That might not hold much weight against the Eagles, who've won their last eight and have almost no weak links on their roster.
Can the Panthers rise to the occasion and cause a huge upset on the road? Or will the Eagles easily dispose of Carolina en route to a ninth-straight triumph?
Carolina Panthers at Eagles early odds for Week 14
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 12.5-point underdogs at the Eagles in Week 14. This is available at -110 whichever side of the line you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone brave enough to take the Panthers' money line can get lofty odds of +480 currently (bet $100 to win $480). The Eagles are overwhelming favorites to continue their outstanding recent run of results at -650 (bet $650 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating an entertaining contest with the over/under set at 46.5 points for the clash.
- Over 46.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
- Under 46.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers at Eagles prediction for Week 14
This is as testing as it gets. The Panthers are coming up against a juggernaut capable of going deep into the postseason and potentially even lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy when the campaign concludes. It's no surprise to see them as double-digit favorites with sportsbooks.
Carolina has no pressure on its shoulders. Nobody is expecting anything other than a heavy defeat, which should relax everybody. That doesn't detract from the monumental challenge that awaits Canales and his players.
The Eagles are riding on the crest of a wave. They recovered from a disappointing start to regain their stranglehold on the NFC East. Nick Sirianni's team is well-balanced in all phases and has the benefit of home-field advantage to further raise concerns.
Philadelphia boasts some exceptional defensive playmakers capable of making life extremely difficult. Their X-factor is running back Saquon Barkley, who's thrived since joining in free agency and is on pace to break the NFL's rushing record if production doesn't slip down the stretch.
This is a big problem for the Panthers. They have their league's worst run defense. Unless rapid improvements and the right adjustments arrive, Barkley will run riot.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss
The Panthers can take great heart from their recent resurgence. Even so, this looks like a step too far for Canales' squad.