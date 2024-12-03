Ikem Ekwonu and 4 Panthers with soaring stock after Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
Considering the Carolina Panthers are sitting at 3-9 with another losing record under David Tepper's ownership already confirmed, there's more optimism for the future than ever.
Head coach Dave Canales is starting to see his hard work come to life in a competitive setting. The Panthers have stacked some good performances over the last month. They might not be good enough to win every game just yet, but this team is not going to go down without a fight anymore.
Canales will get a stern test of the team's credentials this weekend versus the Philadelphia Eagles. That will be the strongest measuring stick yet against a team harboring ambitious hopes to win the Super Bowl this season. How they perform in the intimidating environment Lincoln Financial Field provides will tell those in power plenty about where things stand and what more might be needed.
The Panthers shot themselves in the foot too many times in defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Being competitive is all well and good. Learning how to triumph in these close contests is the next challenge that separates the contending teams from the also-rans.
That'll come over time. Until then, here are five Panthers players with soaring stock after Week 13.
Carolina Panthers players with soaring stock after Week 13 loss
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
Ikem Ekwonu came into the campaign with a big point to prove. The left tackle freely admitted to becoming complacent in 2023 after a strong rookie season. Standards slipped and it showed on the field with subpar efforts within blocking concepts that didn't suit.
The Carolina Panthers kept faith with the blindside presence this season. It's not been perfect by any stretch, but the improvements are notable. Ekwonu put this on full display during a clinical effort versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.
Ekwonu was outstanding in pass protection, displaying power at the contact point and enough flexibility to counteract pass-rushing moves. He's putting his length to much better use these days. The former North Carolina State powerhouse looks like the franchise left tackle Carolina envisaged when they took him No. 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Once Ekwonu cleans up the penalties - he's got 11 already to his name this season - things will only improve further. At the very least, he's made the Panthers' decision to pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason an easy one.