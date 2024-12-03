Dave Canales' reaction to Week 13 defeat sums up resurgent Carolina Panthers
By Dan Tonna
Once again, the Carolina Panthers found themselves in a nail-bite - this time against a division rival. A few weeks ago, competing with a team in playoff contention would have been highly unlikely. But standards are rising thanks to the improved production of quarterback Bryce Young.
Although the outcome on Sunday was not favorable, the 2024 season is a quest for identity from Dave Canales' standpoint. Slowly but surely, the team is finding a core of players who can put a high-quality product on the field.
Dave Canales' confidence in Bryce Young is growing
It begins with the quarterback. Despite Sunday's loss, the first-year head coach has growing confidence in Young to make critical plays. The former Heisman Trophy winner might be a game manager, but his coach is emboldened by his poise in key moments.
"“I thought he played great. I thought he made some critical throws in critical situations. He got us out of some bad ones, threw the ball away a couple of times. It was an aggressive day and he handled it well. He gave us a chance to win on those last couple of drives.”"- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
The symbiosis between coach and signal caller is an essential building block for the future. The two need to be on the same page. Earlier in the season, Young was frustrated with Canales’ conservative approach. There was a distrust between the two. This lack of chemistry made their future together uncertain.
Now, the two are in harmony.
Their early difficulties are in the past. Canales trusts Young’s decision-making. His mobility in the pocket and intelligence complement the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator's innovative play-calling.
Their relationship is slowly becoming the foundation on which the Panthers will build moving into 2025.
Carolina Panthers rookies inspire confidence in Dave Canales
Wins matter above all in the NFL, but Canales recognizes that this season is about cultivating an identity. The point of emphasis is tooling the roster with a wealth of young talent which allows the Panthers to win while not placing the weight of the world on the quarterback.
Time and time again, Canales holds his rookies to high expectations. Despite their lack of experience, he gives them opportunities they might not otherwise have on a better roster.
Chau Smith-Wade was thrust into the lineup over a struggling Dane Jackson. He rose to the challenge with an acrobatic interception that stunted a Buccaneers' scoring opportunity at the end of the first half.
""It’s about opportunity and when guys get these opportunities to get back in there to show us what they can do and they make plays, that's great. And that gives us a lot of confidence in the young guys to get out there. I have to look at what the film looks like for Chau, but that was certainly a huge play for us.""- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
The contributions from rookies are evidence the team is headed in the right direction.
As it stands, the talent on the roster might not be enough. However, the Panthers lost in Week 13 due to an inability to capitalize on opportunities in the red zone. A few mental errors and personal fouls accentuate the elements the team was in control over. This was a winnable game that got away from them.
The team travels to the scorching-hot Philadelphia Eagles next time out. Although a win is unlikely, it will be another opportunity for the Panthers to pull off the upset and enliven their fanbase.