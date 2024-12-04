Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-9 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are turning in much-improved performances of late. They aren't winning them all, but it's something head coach Dave Canales can point to as a legitimate positive from his first season at the helm.
Carolina once again came within touching distance of victory in Week 13 before faltering late versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If their defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs was accepted, this one was more frustrating after individual errors and a controversial officiating call caused their demise.
Canales was confident it wouldn't be long before the Panthers became more competitive. They've proven capable of hanging with anybody when things are clicking. However, this is a young team still learning what it takes to win close games. That's the next big challenge facing this group in pursuit of taking the next step.
The Panthers are winning back respect gradually. That won't suffice for much longer after setting a completely new standard for themselves in recent weeks. But if they finish the campaign strongly and general manager Dan Morgan recruits effectively in 2025, optimism will only grow about the team's hopes moving forward.
That's for the future. For now, we took a look at how the Panthers could fare over their next four games with the team sitting at 3-9.
Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-9 start
Carolina Panthers at Eagles - Week 14
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV channel: FOX
Dave Canales will get a good measuring stick of where the Carolina Panthers are right now and what more might be needed this weekend. Their daunting trip to the Philadelphia Eagles represents a stern test of their credentials. They are heavy underdogs for a reason.
The Eagles are on a tear right now. They've won their last eight after recovering from an indifferent start. Philadelphia's young defense is razor sharp and running back Saquon Barkley is on course to break the NFL's rushing record if he keeps up his astonishing performance levels down the stretch.
That's not all. There's also the presence of quarterback Jalen Hurts, a dominant offensive line, the wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and productive tight end Dallas Goedert to counteract. Couple this with entering Lincoln Financial Field - one of the league's most intimidating environments - and it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (3-10)
The Panthers have more momentum than at any stage during the campaign. But this is a bridge too far unless the Eagles play down to their competition.