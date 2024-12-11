Latest Carolina Panthers nail-biter brings enthused frustration from Dave Canales
By Dan Tonna
Dave Canales does not believe in moral victories. This was another game where the Carolina Panthers’ odds of winning were infinitesimal. They were so likely to lose, a bettor placed a $3.1 million wager on the team's defeat at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.
Despite being an extreme underdog, the head coach believes his team should win. No matter the competition, Canales expects that it will come down to the wire.
In his mind, winning has little to do with the talent on the roster. It starts with making the plays that are there to be made. Perhaps no missed opportunity was more critical than Xavier Legette’s drop late in the fourth quarter.
"Absolutely. That’s a big play we’re counting on. And he’d be the first one to tell you he’s got to make that play and Bryce steps up makes a beautiful throw in the situation, had the coverage we wanted all that, and those are the plays we just got to find a way to make for us to get back on the winning column."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Dave Canales fully confident in Xavier Legette despite frustrating drops
The play came with less than one minute in regulation. If the rookie was able to haul it in, the Panthers would have had a strong chance to win.
The former South Carolina Gamecocks star had three crucial drops on Sunday. Legette's pass-catching struggles are becoming a trend. Still, Canales' confidence is unwavering regarding the first-year pass-catcher.
His reaction to the costly drops accentuates a point of growth for the Panthers’ coach. He has immense faith in his players. Canales believes if they are put in the right position, they will make plays to win. Even if they are experiencing the typical growing pains of a 23-year-old wide receiver.
Dave Canales takes new approach on fourth-down calls
His actions speak louder than words. After settling for field goals on fourth and shorts last week, Canales pivoted to become much more aggressive and allowed his offense to play with a newfound sense of aggressiveness.
"We were playing a really good offense, playing a good team. Trying to be aggressive in those areas where we could potentially be in those 4th and manageables to try and make some of those happen and steal a possession."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
His conservative play-calling has been left in the past. Canales' sideline demeanor has notably improved. And so has his belief in his players to capitalize on opportunities. He holds faith his aggressive play-calling will lead his team to victory against top-tier competition on the road.
Dave Canales has unwavering confidence in Bryce Young
The first-year head coach trusts Bryce Young's decision-making. The former Heisman Trophy winner is showcasing an elite pocket presence. He's raised Canales' belief that he can execute the game plan whatever the situation. That's a far cry from how things looked before his Week 3 benching.
"Extending plays. There was some great effort plays getting out of rushers or different things that were happening in the pocket keeping his eyes down field and finding throws."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Their combined intelligence shines masterfully on the field. Together, the two know exactly where the opponent’s weakness lies. Young’s newfound confidence has improved his ability to come through in critical situations.
The Panthers have a chance to leap forward next week against a weakened Dallas Cowboys team. Instead of playing down to the competition, they look to add to the win column.
If proven to be successful, Canales will have successfully doubled the number of wins the team had a season ago. A historic mark for the head coach looking to build a future for this perennial struggler.