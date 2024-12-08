Shannon Sharpe goes scorched earth on Xavier Legette after Week 14 howler
By Dean Jones
The NFL is an unforgiving place whether you're a seasoned pro or a fledgling rookie. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette found that out to his cost in Week 14 at the Philadelphia Eagles.
With quarterback Bryce Young masterfully leading a potential game-winning drive versus a strong Super Bowl challenger, Legette had a big moment to announce himself on the league stage. The signal-caller delivered a strike right into his path. Unfortunately for the wideout, he was unable to bring in what would have been a sure-fire touchdown in the game's closing stages.
Legette's problems with drops have been well-documented this season. He was credited with three more in this one — two of which came on the final drive. The Panthers still have faith in the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's getting a crash course in the fine margins associated with the pinnacle of this great profession.
The former South Carolina standout stated earlier this season that he owned Young one after dropping another crucial attempt. His debt grew larger after this showing, which cast further doubt about whether he was the right call over prospects like Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell, and Keon Coleman with the Panthers' first draft pick under new general manager Dan Morgan.
Shannon Sharpe offers no sympathy to Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette
This is all part of Legette's learning curve. He was visibly dejected in the locker room after the contest, stating the obvious need to make big plays when they arrived. However, sympathy for the player was in short supply if Shannon Sharpe's comments were any indication.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end lambasted Legette for another costly blunder. It was somewhat harsh. At the same time, it was hard to argue with anything Sharpe said on social media in the game's immediate aftermath.
It's too early to be writing off Legette just yet. He had one season of genuine college production with the Gamecocks and needed additional development before confidence in his potential increased.
There have been enough flashes this season to suggest a profitable career could be in the offing. Even so, the jury is still out as to whether he'll ever be a legitimate WR1 in the pros.
Finding an explosive difference-maker capable of coming up big in crucial moments is among Morgan's most pressing priorities this offseason. The Panthers cannot rely solely on Adam Thielen. They need a No. 1 capable of taking over a game and developing long-term chemistry with Young to spearhead Carolina's renaissance.
Making tough catches became the hallmark of Legette's final college season. Showing the correct resolve and getting back to what worked previously is the best way to alter his narrative.
Anything less comes with potentially grave ramifications attached.