Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds and prop bets for Week 14 game
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers are in good form. The results might not be there just yet, but fans are confident things are finally heading in the right direction after perennial failure throughout David Teopoper's ownership so far.
This newfound positivity is going to be severely tested in Week 14. The Panthers make a daunting trip to the Philadelphia Eagles, who look primed for another deep postseason run after recovering from an indifferent start to win their last eight contests.
Carolina is missing edge defender Jadeveon Clowney after he was downgraded to out on Saturday. This is a blow to the Panthers' league-worst run defense as they prepare to do battle with NFL MVP candidate Saquon Barkley.
Not many are expecting the Panthers to keep this one close. That should allow a sense of freedom, but it'll take a monumental effort to cause what would be one of the biggest upsets of the campaign by a considerable margin.
It'll be difficult, but not entirely impossible by any stretch of the imagination.
Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles odds for Week 14
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 13.5-point underdogs at the Eagles in Week 14.
- Carolina +13.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Philadelphia -13.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to bet the Panthers' money line can get lofty odds of +610 right now (bet $100 to win $610). The Eagles are overwhelming favorites to attain their ninth-straight win and keep the pressure on the Detroit Lions for the all-important No. 1 seed in the NFC at -900 (bet $900 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating a moderately entertaining affair at Lincoln Financial Field with the over/under set at 45.5 points for the contest.
- Over 45.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 45.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bryce Young prop bets
The Panthers are seeing legitimate growth from quarterback Bryce Young since his return to the starting lineup. He looks more confident, is displaying improved poise under center, and is coming through in big moments to raise optimism regarding his future beyond 2024.
Carolina will get a strong measuring stick of where Young is and what more is needed from the signal-caller in this one. The Eagles boast an outstanding young defense with game-wreckers at all three levels of the field. The former Alabama star must be on point in a hostile environment.
Young's over/under for passing yards in Week 14 stands at 195.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the target takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
The Heisman Trophy winner's completion mark is 19.5 from 32.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns is 0.5 currently.
- Over 0.5 passing touchdowns: -174 (bet $174 to win $100)
- Under 0.5 passing touchdowns: +132 (bet $100 to win $132)
Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard marks for Week 14
- Adam Thielen - 42.5
- Xavier Legette - 35.5
- David Moore - 33.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 11.5
- Ja'Tavion Sanders - 18.5
- Tommy Tremble - 13.5
- Jonathon Brooks - 8.5
Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard marks for Week 14
- Chuba Hubbard - 50.5
- Jonathon Brooks - 18.5
- Bryce Young - 13.5