D.J. Wonnum throws down the gauntlet to Saquon Barkley with fearless statement
By Dean Jones
Running back Saquon Barkley's devastating form since joining the Philadelphia Eagles is striking fear into everyone around the league.
Well, almost everyone.
Stopping Barkley from becoming too influential is the Carolina Panthers' primary objective on defense in Week 14. That'll be easier said than done given their complete inability to stop the run once again this season under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. However, they must dig deep and rise to the occasion somehow.
Almost everyone is expecting Barkley to enhance his NFL MVP claims and inch closer to the league's single-season rushing record this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field. But if D.J. Wonnum has his way, the Panthers are not going to go down without a fight.
D.J. Wonnum wants Carolina Panthers to show fight against Saquon Barkley
The edge rusher, who's been in sensational form since returning to the lineup, threw down the gauntlet to Barkley in no uncertain terms. He made it clear that when the former first-round pick out of Penn State takes off, Carolina will be there to meet him with physical intentions.
"Every hat to the ball… I mean, at the end of the day, he's human. So, I mean we don't look at him like no machine. We going to come, we going to hit him, we going to bring our feet, we're going to take him to the ground."- D.J. Wonnum
Be careful what you wish for is the statement that immediately came to mind after Wonnum's fearless comments. This is a bold claim considering the Panthers are giving up 166.8 rushing yards per game this season. At the same time, going into the contest accepting Barkley will run all over them is not an option.
The Panthers must not let Barkley break loose too often. They need to have correct gap discipline, hold their own in the trenches, and arrive with aggression in pursuit of wrapping him up at the contact point. Anything less is going to see Carolina struggle to contain one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers.
Barkley's over/under for rushing yards at Lincoln Financial Field stands at 110.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That's seldom seen aside from Boise State phenom Ashton Jeanty at the collegiate level. It's also a fair reflection of the two teams' trajectories right now.
Hopefully, Wonnum's mindset can inspire his teammates to a more rousing performance. This might also serve as bulletin board material for Barkley — not like he needs more motivation with some prestigious individual accolades and a potential Super Bowl tilt in his immediate future.
The message from Wonnum was clear. Strap on your big boy pants and give everything to halt Barkley's momentum. If the Panthers do this and it's still not enough, they can walk away with their heads held high.
Carolina has its work cut out. Barkley is running with renewed purpose after the New York Giants deemed him unworthy of a long-term commitment. He's not the only threat, but the backfield weapon is the focal point that makes everything else go.
Backing down won't be tolerated by Wonnum. Whether those he's going into battle with adopt the same mentality is another matter.