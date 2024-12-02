4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat vs. the Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Carolina Panthers run defense
The Carolina Panthers' run defense remains a source of great frustration. It's the league's worst unit by far. One can point to the absence of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, but the right solutions aren't being found.
This is having a ripple effect on Carolina's chances in close games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers exploited this obvious weakness throughout, gashing the Panthers for 236 rushing yards and a touchdown from 39 carries.
Bucky Irving was the primary instigator. The rookie running back was relentless, especially as the contest wore on and the Panthers began to tire. Rachaad White maximized his touches when called upon and the run defense had no answer from start to finish.
The Panthers are devoid of talent. Shy Tuttle is not the answer. The same goes for DeShawn Williams and LaBryan Ray. Expect general manager Dan Morgan to address the defensive trenches as a matter of urgency this offseason.
Anything less would be organizational malpractice. It's also a primary reason why some fans are clamoring for the Panthers to draft Michigan prospect Mason Graham with their first-round pick in 2025.
Winner No. 2
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Adam Thielen was the subject of intense trade speculation before the 2024 trade deadline. Media members and fans speculated whether the veteran wide receiver would be moved on with the Panthers going nowhere fast. Resisting the urge to dispose of the player was the right call to make.
Thielen might be advancing in years, but his production remains exemplary. The former undrafted free agent is a sharp route runner in the short to intermediate areas. He's also got the best hands on the team by a considerable margin. It was one highlight play after another versus the Buccaneers in Week 13.
The two-time Pro Bowler was outstanding throughout. His touchdown catch at the death was superb. Thielen's one-handed grab in overtime was even better. Unfortunately, the jubilation was brief after Chuba Hubbard fumbled on the next play.
Things would have been even better for Thielen had the officiating not chalked off what looked like a sure-fire touchdown. The Minnesota State product finished with eight receptions for 99 receiving yards and one score. It was another example of how important the wideout is to the franchise in the short term.