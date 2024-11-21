Promising Panthers rookie outlines primary reason Adam Thielen wasn't traded
By Dean Jones
Speculation surrounding Adam Thielen being traded before the 2024 deadline was rife around the media despite his hamstring issue.
The Carolina Panthers were looking to recoup assets after another abysmal start to the campaign. Two wideouts were removed from the equation. He was not one of them.
The Panthers practically gave away Pro Bowl pass-catcher Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens. They got a much better deal from the Dallas Cowboys for Jonathan Mingo, who failed to bring any of his four targets during their Monday Night Football loss to the Houston Texans.
Thielen stayed. That was a contentious issue among some fans. But the Panthers needed to retain one experienced wide receiver capable of guiding a promising young group through the business end of the campaign.
The former undrafted free agent's on-field powers might be waning at 34 years old. His leadership and willingness to help the next generation are stronger than ever.
Adam Thielen's leadership is helping Carolina Panthers' young WR core
This was a topic discussed by Jalen Coker. The Holy Cross product lauded Thielen's influence in his development. The connection was evident being two former undrafted free agents who rose from obscurity. And the rookie has rightfully been hanging on his every word in pursuit of similar accomplishments.
"Invaluable. I’m so blessed to have someone that’s come from a very similar situation — not to mention, the (similar) attributes: speed, size, catching, route-running types of the things. We match up so well, so when he says something to me, I can almost immediately take that, and I don’t have to mold it into my own way. I can kind of take it exactly how he’s saying it because we have such similar play. He’s kind of been a shoulder to lean on, a guy that you can come to with any type of question, and he’s just such a great teammate, such a great … extra coach for us, especially for the young guys. He’s done it, so what a blessing to have him in our room."- Jalen Coker via Charlotte Observer
Aside from Thielen being Bryce Young's most dependable asset in the passing game with the best hands on the team, this is the biggest reason why he wasn't traded.
Johnson's disillusion and reported unhappiness were only going to cause complications if Carolina's losing slump continued. Mingo is still rough around the edges and needs to sort out his own career aspirations before assuming any leadership role.
Thielen is at the opposite end of the spectrum.
The 11-year veteran knows his role. Guiding Carolina's fledgling wide receiver room, pointing out areas of improvement, and being there through the good times and bad is just as important as anything he does between the lines. After all, they'll be part of this organization's plans long after he's gone from the game entirely.
What comes after this season for Thielen is anyone's guess. He's got one more year remaining on his deal but could be a salary-cap casualty with $5 million in savings attached. Regardless of how things play out, helping the likes of Coker and Xavier Legette during their critical transitions will be his lasting legacy.
One the Panthers could benefit from for a decade or more.