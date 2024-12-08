Who are the announcers and referees for Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles today?
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers shot themselves in the foot too many times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to a heartbreaking overtime loss in Week 13. However, they were not helped by some woeful officiating in key moments.
This largely centered on wide receiver Adam Thielen's touchdown grab that wasn't. It looked to everyone watching that the prolific pass-catcher had control of the football before he fell to the ground and immediately after. Unfortunately, the officiating crew thought differently.
Perhaps even more frustrating was the decision being upheld on review. The replay team highlighted a lack of sufficient camera angles of the end-zone as a reason behind their stance. That is incredibly frustrating when one considers the high stakes attached to the NFL these days.
There's nothing the Panthers could do about that now. Head coach Dave Canales must brush this aside and have his team ready for the sternest test of their credentials yet at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.
The Eagles are in red-hot form, winning their last eight and fighting hard to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They also have the benefit of home-field advantage, which is notoriously hostile and can make things extremely uncomfortable if the Panthers aren't suitably prepared.
A huge effort is needed for the Panthers to stand a chance in this one. Their run defense needs to improve exponentially to deal with NFL MVP running back Saquon Barkley. That could determine whether Carolina remains competitive or gets blown out by a legitimate Super Bowl challenger.
Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles game details
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Who are the announcers for Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles in Week 14?
This weekend's clash between the Panthers and Eagles will be shown live on FOX. Adam Amin will be on play-by-play duties at Lincoln Financial Field, with former first-round quarterback Mark Sanchez providing expert analysis of the big moments throughout.
Kristina Pink will be working the sidelines, providing updates on any injuries that occur, and getting interviews with the two head coaches at various stages.
The game is also being broadcast live on Sports USA Radio. Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Brandon Noble (analysis) will be on the call.
Who is the referee for Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles in Week 14?
Carl Cheffers and his officiating team will be in charge of proceedings at Lincoln Financial Field. Hopefully, they'll do a better job than the crew in Carolina's last game and there will be no controversial incidents throughout the contest.