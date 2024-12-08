3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will upset the red-hot Eagles in Week 14
The Carolina Panthers are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is something head coach Dave Canales' men will look to rectify during their testing trip to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bryce Young had another great game in Week 13. The rejuvenated quarterback looks more comfortable as the signal caller with every passing contest, earning massive respect within the franchise and across the media. He’s giving the Panthers' organization affirmation that he was the right choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers will head to Philadelphia for a tough Week 14 matchup. The Eagles have been playing good football as of late and find themselves on an eight-game winning streak. Couple this with the intimidating atmosphere Lincoln Financial Field provides, and it's not hard to see why this is a daunting challenge for Carolina.
Canales' squad has been putting a respectable brand of football on display over the last few weeks. Here’s what Carolina will have to do to earn a win versus the Eagles.
Reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Eagles in Week 14
Carolina Panthers offense will finish off their drives with touchdowns
The Carolina Panthers played very close games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the offense had been able to convert their red zone trips into touchdowns, the team most likely would have been 2-0 over that stretch rather than 0-2.
They have the sixth-worst red zone touchdown percentage with 38.46 percent over the last three weeks. The Panthers have committed costly penalties, which is causing complications at the business end of the field. If they can play clean football and eliminate self-inflicted wounds, this statistic should increase mightily moving forward.
The Panthers also had a red zone touchdown taken away from them against the Buccaneers as Bryce Young found Adam Thielen in the end zone. The referees decided they could not overturn the call, even though it was fairly obvious it was a catch after the review.
With Young gaining confidence, fans can expect the team to have more success in the red zone. The return of rookie running back Jonathon Brooks should also be a factor in this statistic improving for the Panthers.
If the Panthers can finish off their offensive drives with touchdowns instead of field goals, their chances of leaving Philadelphia with a win increase tremendously.