Bryce Young's league-wide respect cemented with lavish Mike McCarthy praise
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's career renaissance is nothing short of remarkable. The quarterback went from an outcast to someone capable of potentially becoming the Carolina Panthers' franchise player in a few short weeks. There's a long way to go, but the signs are pointing up at long last for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's taken great confidence from the last five weeks. He's rarely put a foot wrong from a decision-making standpoint in the face of high-caliber opposition. The increased confidence and pocket poise are notable. His ability to come through in crucial moments is a testament to the killer instinct that lies within the signal-caller.
The Panthers aren't winning every game. But with Young under center, they're competitive against the league's best. That's the biggest positive of all else from a team sitting at 3-10 in the standings.
Mike McCarthy lauds Bryce Young's improved poise ahead of Week 15
This isn't going unnoticed by those around the league. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had nothing but good things to say about Young before he locked horns with the Heisman Trophy winner this weekend. The respected offensive mind was particularly taken by his newfound rhythm and intent to make every rep count.
"I think he's really playing in a good rhythm in the pass game, but I think the biggest thing is extended plays. The scramble, he's done a really good job in the playmaking. He pretty much almost won the Philadelphia game himself during that last series… it's been real, real impressive with his poise and the way he's maximizing each snap in the passing game."- Mike McCarthy
This is nice to hear, but Young is a team-first guy who's all about the end result. The Panthers are not too far away. Finding ways to win close games is the next challenge, but the former Alabama standout couldn't be doing much more to get his team over the hump.
Young is an intelligent guy. He'll know the strides being made and what more is needed. Getting a more productive wide receiver room this offseason will help, especially considering the player seems capable of executing every schematic strategy head coach Dave Canales implements from week to week.
This is Young's team until further notice. He's well on course for another chance during the 2025 campaign if the same trend continues. While some remain skeptical — preferring to drive home their pre-draft opinions rather than acknowledging what's going on now — the Mater Dei High School product is starting to restore faith among everyone associated with the Panthers.
Getting the better of a decent Cowboys defense this weekend will be another shot in the arm for Young. The Panthers are favored in an NFL regular-season game for the first time in two years. His surge forward is a big reason why.
Opportunity knocks for Young. Building on this newfound momentum is the next challenge.