Bryce Young gets notable seal of approval after standout Week 14 showing
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers once again came unstuck despite being competitive against a playoff contender. But once again, this had nothing to do with quarterback Bryce Young's performance levels.
Young continued his rapid emergence since returning to the starting lineup with another outstanding display at the Philadelphia Eagles. The signal-caller kept fighting and came through in critical moments. Had it not been for a costly drop from wide receiver Xavier Legette, the former No. 1 overall selection would have been celebrating a game-winning 98-yard drive for one of the season's biggest upsets.
It was another moral victory for the Panthers and Young. They don't count for much in the grand scheme of things, but it's providing those in power with hope that the Alabama product can become their long-term answer under center.
That's the biggest positive to emerge from the campaign. The Panthers are sitting at 3-10 with another top-five draft selection firmly in their sights. Young's surge into a prominent piece of the puzzle with renewed confidence allows general manager Dan Morgan to focus his attention on strengthening other position groups rather than chasing another signal-caller from the college ranks.
Jalen Hurts' lauds Bryce Young's resolve to overcome adversity
The Panthers are losing games. Young is winning fans with every passing contest. He got another big seal of approval from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who lauded his resolve and increased comfort levels in high-pressure situations.
"I just love how he's been able to persevere through some of the things that he's been faced with. And [I] like seeing him comfortable out there and playing the way he's playing. So that's encouraging for him. I always support him and wish him nothing but the best in that. He's a great player. A great player."- Jalen Hurts via ESPN
Young is a team-first guy. He's more concerned about winning football games than individual recognition. At the same time, one cannot dismiss the significance of his sensational performances over the last five weeks.
This is a strong sample size. Taking a step back and learning from the sidelines was the key that sparked Young into life. We're starting to see prolonged glimpses of the signal-caller that took college football by storm with the Crimson Tide. The Panthers' future is incredibly bright if this is the start of things to come.
It wasn't perfect from Young. He gave up an interception — the first time he'd thrown a pick in 127 pass attempts. There were some slight timing issues versus a fierce Eagles' defensive front seven. But not for the first time this season, there were far more positives than negatives.
Young's got four more games to navigate in 2024. He'll be eager to finish on a high and perhaps get a couple more wins in the column before everyone goes their separate ways. This would all but cement his status as the team's starting quarterback in 2025.
Not many thought this was an attainable objective after his Week 3 benching. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, Young responded positively and the results speak for themselves.
Young is the guy. The Panthers are in good hands at long last. And he's only going to get better moving forward.