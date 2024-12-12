Insider report suggests Panthers owner David Tepper has (finally) seen the light
By Dean Jones
No matter how much encouraging progress the Carolina Panthers continue to make on the field, there is one big positive above all else. This is team owner David Tepper finally moving into the shadows.
The Panthers have been on a downward spiral of perennial misery since Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. They have an abysmal record under his leadership. There hasn't been a winning season to speak of. The constant stream of terrible hires and head coach firings turned this once-proud organization into a laughingstock.
That's not even taking into account the drink-throwing incident and constant ridicule in Tepper's direction. He's a smart businessman — you don't acquire his wealth without being one. However, the billionaire hedge fund manager quickly found out that running an NFL organization is a different matter entirely.
Something has changed. Tepper is no longer front and center. He's letting the football men make decisions with little to no pressure. Trust is building and the on-field football product is improving. Dare I say, some stability has returned where once there was nothing but chaos.
David Tepper relinquishing power within Carolina Panthers football operation
This was a sentiment echoed by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The senior insider revealed that Tepper is starting to relinquish power to general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. Even so, there remains some skepticism about whether this trend will continue.
"[Dave] Canales should be good. In fact, I've heard [David] Tepper has taken a more hands-off approach of late. He's trying to trust Canales and GM Dan Morgan to get it right, knowing that the roster requires patience in its current state. We shall see if he holds to that. "- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Tepper's impulsive nature and erratic approach are why the Panthers got themselves into an ungodly mess. He's still paying Matt Rhule and Frank Reich — former general manager Scott Fitterer, too. While he can afford it, this failure to get things right led to an epic wake-up call.
His job as owner should be to turn the Panthers into an industry leader through exceptional facilities and community efforts. Tepper's done a good job in that regard over recent months. The owner is also starting to realize that he isn't qualified to make personnel decisions on the football side.
Just leave that to the professionals. Morgan and Canales won't be giving Tepper investment advice on the stock market. He shouldn't be advising them on anything remotely connected to the football operation.
It's not rocket science. One only has to look at what Jerry Jones' fumbling of team affairs has done to the Dallas Cowboys' chances to see what problems could emerge. If Tepper has finally admitted defeat and is running things more traditionally, the better Carolina's chances will be.
Tepper has reportedly seen the error of his ways, allowing Canales and Morgan to implement their vision for the future with a more collaborative approach. Letting go was probably difficult. But if it works, he can sit back and receive the adulation he's been so desperate for from the moment he got his hands on an NFL franchise.
That's a win-win for everybody.