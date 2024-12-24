Dave Canales seeing the fruits of his labor as Panthers learn how to win

The Carolina Panthers' dreams of making the playoffs will be put on hold until at least 2025. Despite being far removed from contention, Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals was a pivotal moment.

As Chuba Hubbard graced into the end zone scoring a walk-off touchdown in overtime, the Panthers' win total doubled from a season ago. A significant milestone for Canales, who started 2024 by being thrown into a dumpster fire.

The Panthers were the laughingstock of the league. Less than a year later, the tides finally seem to be turning.

Dave Canales wins the praise of Carolina Panthers fanbase and owner

Bank of America stadium was roaring after Sunday’s win. Canales could sense it. This also drove the players to get the job done and pick up some much-needed momentum.

"It was great. It was great to just get right here in Bank of America Stadium with our fans. It was a great showing by the fans. There was some great energy at the end of this finish right here, so to be able to show our style of great effort and enthusiasm, great toughness, playing smart, and finishing. The final piece of that is really special to me, so we can feel what it’s like to play that brand of football." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

The enthusiasm of the fanbase is paralleling the feelings of David Tepper. Carolina's owner, known for his turbulent decision-making, made a rare media appearance. The owner was bullish when describing what the Panthers are building.

@theobserver NFL reporter @mike_e_kaye caught up with Panthers' owner David Tepper Tuesday night and Tepper sounded awful optimistic about the future of his team. pic.twitter.com/fWwmQ1xgLz — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) December 18, 2024

This win will likely be forgotten, escaping the short-term memories of those who enjoy football. But for Canales, his stock is rising.

Dave Canales fortifies Carolina Panthers' brand of football

Over the long run, Canales achieved his goal of building an identity for his football team. He laid the foundation for winning, which is characterized by running the ball effectively and limiting turnovers.

"We just look for weekly progress. We take each game as an isolated game and look at those things, work on issues and try to just improve one week at a time." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

The game between the tackles is the bread and butter of this offense. The offensive line has been stout since the start. The tenacious unit is the overarching strength of the entire team.

This game was a microcosm of the progress the Panthers have made this season. This is not the same team that was demoralized by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. There are unmistakable signs of development.

Bryce Young continues to emerge as a leader. He took big hits to move the chains versus the Cardinals. When the signal-caller limits turnovers, he makes enough throws to keep the Panthers afloat against playoff-caliber competition. With the help of Hubbard, they can upset the opposition.

"He just keeps popping and playing the next play. And that’s the goal, what we talked about, is to refocus. Can we snap back in and just play the next play? And that’s what he did today." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

Canales is aware of the clear patterns that accentuate winning football. It took an entire season to establish his brand. With the season wrapping up, he will look to end the year on a high note with wins on the road against two division rivals.

