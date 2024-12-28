Xavier Legette winning respect of Panthers teammates despite rookie jitters

Xavier Legette's rookie campaign hasn't quite gone according to plan. That hasn't stopped the rookie wide receiver from earning the respect of his Carolina Panthers teammates.

While the raccoon-eating and deep country accent have won over the hearts of NFL fans, it's the work Legette is doing behind the scenes that hasn't gone unnoticed by those he goes into battle with. That's the best way for young players to win people over.

It's not perfect, not by any stretch of the imagination. But this high-end work ethic and exceptional attitude represent a solid platform to develop further in the coming months and years.

Legette's flashed promise but nothing more. Taking that next step is an urgent need next season to justify his first-round billing.

Xavier Legette's professionalism praised by Carolina Panthers teammate

Fourth-year tight end Tommy Tremble lifted the lid on what's made Legette such a popular figure. This centers on how much he's willing to do in pursuit of improving his craft. His attention to detail and the former South Carolina star's selfless demeanor are other traits veteran players are naturally gravitating toward.

"X is a professional, man. He's trying to get better, and so seeing him out there trying to get better, at least 1 percent every day, man, we love that stuff. We see that. That's what me and Chuba always prided on trying to do every single day: do something to get better, and that's going out there. A lot of people, being a first-rounder, being a guy who's that dude, a great receiver, and some people think they're too big for that. But showing that he cares for us, cares for this team, cares to have success in the league. I mean, that shows a lot of his character, that shows a lot of what he wants in the league, and so we respect the heck out of it, man, and we'll do anything we can to help him." Tommy Tremble

This doesn't guarantee success, but it's not a bad place to start.

Legette is nowhere near the finished article. There are concerns about his ball security in contested catch situations and his ability to generate yards after the catch. This might be a confidence or experience problem rather than any talent deficiency. Even so, the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft remains an unknown quantity of sorts.

The wideout has the physical tools to be a significant long-term asset for the Panthers. It hasn't come together fully as yet, but the fact Legette is going above and beyond to enhance his skills means any subpar performances won't be for a lack of trying.

Carolina will strengthen its wideout room this offseason. Legette must use this additional competition as a source of motivation. Before then, a strong end to the campaign after returning from injury is vital.

Any confidence Legette can accumulate over the final two games will be a bonus given he's expected to get back involved this weekend at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And who knows, it could provide the confidence needed to emerge as a genuine focal point when the 2025 campaign rolls around.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis