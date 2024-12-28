Chuba Hubbard injury concern brings outstanding 2024 season to abrupt halt

Chuba Hubbard's been one of the few bright lights for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Unfortunately for the running back, his campaign won't go any further.

The Panthers aren't playing for anything other than pride over their remaining two fixtures. When Hubbard started to experience discomfort in his knee and calf, he went from an uncertain status in Week 17 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to being shut down entirely by the coaching staff.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have placed Hubbard on injured reserve. This ends an enormously positive campaign and leaves Carolina desperately short of dependable running backs to place alongside quarterback Bryce Young over the next fortnight.

Hubbard doesn't have to prove anything to anybody. He's given everything to the cause this season, providing a sense of stability and production that quickly became a significant asset within Dave Canales' offensive game plan.

The former fourth-round selection also has his future in Carolina secure. Hubbard's outstanding performance levels throughout the campaign were recognized by general manager Dan Morgan, who gave him a four-year extension to prevent any unnecessary complications before free agency.

Carolina Panthers err on the side of caution with Chuba Hubbard

Looking at the unfortunate ACL injury to second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks — his second in consecutive years — this already looks like a shrewd investment. But even if everyone was healthy, Hubbard did more than enough for this financial commitment.

It's nothing more than Hubbard deserved. He worked exceptionally hard to bounce back from an indifferent rookie campaign. The Oklahoma State product saw off every challenge to the No. 1 spot and emerged as a core part of the team's long-term plans. He's an emerging leader within the locker room and highly respected by his peers — responsibilities the player takes seriously.

Hubbard's campaign ended ahead of time, but he can look back on his efforts with an enormous sense of pride. He accumulated 1,195 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns from 250 carries. He's added 171 receiving yards and one score from 43 receptions to further enhance his influence.

The fourth-year pro's 50 forced missed tackles rank ninth league-wide according to Pro Football Focus. Hubbard gained 20 explosive plays of more than 10 yards, which also ranks ninth. It's been a remarkable contribution despite Carolina's lackluster record overall.

The Panthers have probably erred on the side of caution with Hubbard. He's been a durable presence throughout his time in the league and proven capable of shouldering a heavy burden. Expect that trend to continue when Carolina begins preparing for the 2025 season.

It won't make things any easier for the Panthers to finish their campaign on a positive note. However, those in power can relax safe in the knowledge they have a long-term backfield threat where Hubbard is concerned.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis