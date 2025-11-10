2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' pitiful meltdown against the Saints

Carolina Panthers fans were expectant heading into their Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints. Their opposition had won just once all season, and head coach Dave Canales' squad was coming off a stunning upset over the Green Bay Packers with the chance to go 6-4 on the campaign.

It should have been so simple. But it didn't take long to figure out that this was going to be a typically disappointing Panthers performance, given that a massive opportunity was staring them in the face.

The Panthers weren't at the races. They started sluggishly and never picked things up from there. New Orleans built confidence, and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough grew more comfortable as the contest progressed. Carolina lost the encounter comfortably, taking a significant step back along the way.

This was a gut punch of epic proportions. The Saints knew precisely how to nullify the Panthers, and Canales had no response. Even when they got some good fortune, they couldn't take advantage of it. And although all hope is not lost just yet, it makes Carolina's trip to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 a must-win in no uncertain terms.

That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, here are five losers and two winners from Carolina's embarrassing loss at Bank of America Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' defeat to the Saints

Loser No. 1

Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB

In fairness to Trevin Wallace, he doesn't appear on this list because of his performance. The second-year linebacker flashed immense promise once again. He is not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, but his explosiveness on blitzes and ability to be around the football consistently popped during the opening exchanges.

Unfortunately for Wallace, his momentum came screeching to an abrupt halt. The No. 72 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft suffered a shoulder complication that he tried valiantly to fight through before the Panthers erred on the side of caution. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious, but the second-level presence is in danger of having his positivity swept from underneath him at the worst possible time.

Wallace's presence was sorely missed whenever he was off the field. The energy levels dipped, and the Saints took full advantage. That's a sign of how influential he's becoming, but it's also a sign of the team's lack of legitimate depth behind the starting linebacking tandem.

Fans will be keeping a close eye on Wallace's status this week, especially with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson next in the line of fire.