Predicting the Panthers' next four games after impressive 5-4 start

After securing a phenomenal upset against the Green Bay Packers, people are finally starting to take the Carolina Panthers seriously. And it's been a long time since fans could say that with any confidence.

Head coach Dave Canales' culture shift continues to make encouraging progress. It's still a proverbial rollercoaster of sorts, but for the first time in years, there is a unified feel and genuine belief in the locker room that the tide is starting to turn.

The Panthers have a winning record in November. Their long-term plan for sustained growth is working. It's not perfect all the time, but nobody expected it to be. Even so, the progress being made is undeniable.

On this topic, we predicted how the Panthers could fare over their next four games, given their impressive 5-4 record through nine weeks.

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after impressive 5-4 start

Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

This looks like a good chance for the Panthers to keep their outstanding recent momentum going. The New Orleans Saints are well on course for a top-five draft pick, and they traded explosive wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks before the deadline. Canales' squad will be heavy favorites for this one, and it's a game they must win.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (6-4)

Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 11

Date: Sunday, November 16

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Channel: FOX

This is a big game for both clubs. The Panthers shut out the Atlanta Falcons on home soil earlier in the campaign. Doing the same in this one will be difficult, especially considering Raheem Morris' squad will be out for revenge. At the same time, Carolina's division rival has been wildly inconsistent this season, which Canales can exploit with a strong start in the clash.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (7-4)

Carolina Panthers at 49ers - Week 12

Date: Monday, November 24

Time: 8.15 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Channel: ESPN

The Panthers' only prime-time game on the schedule is a long trip to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers. This is the first time they've come up against Christian McCaffrey since his trade, and the dual-threat running back will be eager to make his old club pay. The Niners are 6-3 despite dealing with some serious injury problems, making this a tough challenge for Carolina with the national spotlight glaring.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (7-5)

Carolina Panthers vs. Rams - Week 13

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

The final game for Carolina before its long-awaited bye week couldn't be more difficult. The Los Angeles Rams look primed for another deep playoff run. Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, and their young defense has the scope to cause untold problems. This will be a stern measuring stick for the Panthers, especially on a short week. Unless they are absolutely flawless, Canales' squad could come unstuck.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (7-6)

Going 2-2 over the next four games seems feasible. Whether that's enough to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for NFC South supremacy is another matter.