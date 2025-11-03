5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' stunning upset over the Packers

The Carolina Panthers had nothing to lose and everything to gain in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. They were 13.5-point underdogs with their backs firmly against the wall. But that's just the way head coach Dave Canales and his squad like it.

It was clear from the outset that this contest would be much more competitive than anyone had thought possible. The Panthers dictated the tempo offensively. They played suffocating defense, a far cry from their complete capitulation against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. More importantly, they allowed quarterback Bryce Young to lead yet another game-winning drive.

Young came through with a lot of help. Undrafted rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald kept his cool to hit another walk-off field goal, and the rest is history. The Panthers put the NFL on notice with a statement victory that even the brightest optimist couldn't have envisaged beforehand.

The Panthers are now 5-4 with some winnable games upcoming. Making the playoffs remains unlikely unless they win the NFC South, but it's starting to look like Carolina might be able to pile some pressure on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all.

That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's remarkable success at Lambeau Field.

Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' stunning upset win over the Packers

Winner No. 1

Tershawn Wharton - Carolina Panthers DL

The Carolina Panthers had to make a concerted effort to win in the trenches at Lambeau Field. This was especially significant on defense, given how dynamic the Green Bay Packers offense could be if the pressure didn't arrive.

They achieved this objective emphatically. The entire defensive front was relentless. But after a stuttering start to his time in Carolina due to injury, this represented Tershawn Wharton's breakout moment at long last.

Wharton jumped off the tape consistently. He was a constant menace to the Packers' offensive line, winning battles routinely against the run or in obvious pass-rushing situations. The marquee free-agent signing from the Kansas City Chiefs looked like a game-wrecker. And this is the standard he's now set for himself moving forward.

Hopefully, Wharton's nagging injuries are behind him, and this can provide the springboard toward a strong second half of 2025. His partnership with Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson on the front looks formidable when everyone is firing on all cylinders. This should also give him plenty of confidence after things didn't start as the player or the Panthers would have liked.