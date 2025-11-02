Odds and prop bets for the Panthers' frightful Week 9 game at Packers

Not many around the media (or the fans) are expecting the Carolina Panthers to upset the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Dave Canales and his squad have their backs against the wall, but this could give them the freedom to be more competitive than expected.

All the pressure is on Green Bay. They are the home team. They are the ones expected to go deep into the playoffs after acquiring All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons via trade from the Dallas Cowboys. That doesn't make the Panthers' task any easier, but who knows what can happen if they manage to quieten the crowd over the opening exchanges.

After getting beaten by the Buffalo Bills last time out, Canales will be expecting a response. Now, his players must deliver.

Carolina Panthers at Packers game details

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers at Packers odds for Week 9

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 13.5-point underdogs at the Packers in Week 9.

Carolina +13.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Green Bay -13.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone looking to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +640 (bet $100 to win $640). The Packers are overwhelming favorites to tighten their grip on the NFC's top playoff seed at -950 (bet $950 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 43.5 points for the contest.

Over 43.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 43.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

After missing last weekend's game against the Bills, quarterback Bryce Young is back to lead the charge. Everything has gone according to plan in practice, and he didn't carry an injury designation into the clash. But fans will quickly find out whether there are any limitations due to his high-ankle sprain.

Young's over/under for passing yards in Week 9 stands at 187.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -112, depending on which side of the number you fancy (bet $112 to win $100).

He is projected to complete around 19.5 passes from 32.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns at Lambeau Field is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +194 (bet $100 to win $194)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -260 (bet $260 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 9

Rico Dowdle - 50.5

Chuba Hubbard - 20.5

Bryce Young - 7.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 9