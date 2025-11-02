3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for daunting Week 9 game at the Packers

After coming back down to earth against the Buffalo Bills, another daunting test awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. The Green Bay Packers, who currently hold the top seed in the NFC, are the opposition. And this also happens to be on the road to raise the stakes further.

The Panthers have quarterback Bryce Young back in the lineup after his one-game absence, which is an undoubted positive. Andy Dalton's poor performance was partly due to a broken thumb, but everything moves more fluidly when the former Alabama standout is under center.

Stopping the Packers is something very few teams have accomplished effectively this season. They are dynamic offensively, and their defense is relentless once they generate early momentum. Head coach Dave Canales has some tricky problems to solve, but they can play with an extra sense of freedom with nobody expecting too much.

With this in mind, here are three bold Panthers predictions for Week 9 at Lambeau Field.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 against the Packers

Tershawn Wharton gains two sacks

The Panthers are still waiting for a breakout game of sorts from Tershawn Wharton. The defensive lineman had some struggles with injury, so it's been a stop-start stint with the franchise thus far. However, this looks like the perfect time to impose himself.

If Wharton can make Jordan Love uncomfortable in the pocket, the better Carolina's chances will be. Easier said than done, but it's not impossible by any stretch of the imagination.

Mitchell Evans leads the Panthers in receptions

The Panthers need to keep the chains moving methodically on offense. That's the best way to nullify Green Bay's passing attack, and Young can get the football out quickly in pursuit of keeping Love off the field.

Mitchell Evans' role is gradually increasing. The fifth-round rookie tight end looks like an absolute steal right now, and this looks like a good opportunity to get the Notre Dame product more involved.

Bryce Young gains 270 combined yards

If the Panthers want to stand any chance of keeping this one close, Young must be almost flawless. That's a lot to ask, but it's something he looks more than capable of if Carolina doesn't get into too much of a hole early.

Young needs to use his mobility and quick processing effectively. If he can be mistake-free and gain 270-plus yards rushing and passing, that'll be a positive output from the returning signal-caller.

Whether it'll be enough to cause a significant upset on the road is another matter.