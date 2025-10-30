Matt LaFleur said what the NFL is scared to admit about Bryce Young

All signs point to Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young returning to the lineup in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The No. 1 pick in 2023 missed last weekend's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills with a high ankle sprain, but he's making encouraging progress and made a triumphant return to practice in full.

This is a massive confidence boost for the Panthers, especially considering how poorly veteran backup Andy Dalton played — albeit with an injured thumb. The task awaiting Young is steep, with the Packers currently No. 1 in the NFC and boasting a formidable defensive front spearheaded by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Young was starting to turn the corner before getting hurt. And make no mistake, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is fully aware of the impact Carolina's signal-caller can make if early momentum is generated.

Matt LaFleur highlights Carolina Panthers' danger with Bryce Young under center

LaFleur highlighted what some around the NFL are scared to admit. This is an outstanding quarterback who's fought back from adversity and come out on the other end smiling. He also thought Carolina's supporting cast in the passing game has been enhanced, so Green Bay will not be taking him lightly by any stretch of the imagination.

"I really think the turning point, you could argue, was a couple of years ago in our game, where he went off. They battled back, and we made a couple of plays down the stretch to win the game. But that kind of got him going. I know he had a little setback last year, and then he really got going, so he's obviously a very talented quarterback. I think he can do a lot of things with his legs, either manipulating from the pocket or creating off-schedule. And I think he's got some weapons that he can throw to now." Matt LaFleur

Young is often an easy target in the national media when things aren't going well. Most cannot get off their pre-draft concepts about the former Alabama star being too small and slender to make it in the pros. It's not been easy, but the player has changed that narrative. At the same time, it doesn't take long for the knives to come out when a disappointing performance arrives.

The Packers know how good Young is, which is a sentiment echoed by most accomplished franchises around the league. They are aware of his danger as a mobile presence under center with the intelligence to keep plays alive. But with the Panthers going into the game decimated along the offensive line, things are not looking especially promising.

Carolina has a better chance with Young under center. Whether it's enough to cause a substantial upset is another matter.