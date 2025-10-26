Panthers fans heartbroken after gut-wrenching injury to beloved player

Not many on the Carolina Panthers covered themselves in glory during their disastrous defeat to the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Dave Canales' squad was second best almost from the first whistle, and things fell apart from there.

And the head coach had even worse news for fans immediately after the contest concluded.

The Panthers had some injury worries throughout the clash. This was no more evident than along the offensive line, with no fewer than three starters going down to compound Carolina's misery.

Taylor Moton and Cade Mays will undergo further testing before their prognosis becomes clear. Things were more immediate with Brady Christensen, and that is never good.

Carolina Panthers confirm fans' worst fears with Brady Christensen injury

Christensen was carted off late in the game, and the concerns were instant. Canales confirmed precisely that, revealing that the versatile offensive lineman sustained a torn Achilles tendon that will rule him out for the rest of 2025 and a whole lot longer.

This represents a massive blow to the team and the player. Christensen had been starting at the right guard position after Robert Hunt's injury. He was acquitting himself extremely well, even keeping Austin Corbett on the bench when he got the all-clear to resume football activities.

Now, this momentum has abruptly halted. Christensen signed a one-year deal with the Panthers this offseason when most thought he would get big-time interest on the open market. The 2021 third-round pick out of BYU highlighted his love for living in Charlotte as a deciding factor, but there is just no telling what the future holds from here.

The Panthers will be on hand to support Christensen every step of the way. A grueling rehabilitation process awaits, and the uncertainty of being out of contract next spring will cause even more distress. Loyalty rarely goes two ways in the NFL, but there is nothing to suggest Carolina won't keep him around if they are suitably satisfied during his recovery.

Carolina's offensive line depth is being tested to its limit. Hunt tore his bicep earlier this season and is a long-term absentee. Moton and Mays are hurt, and Christensen is done for the year. Corbett can slot into the right guard spot, but he might be needed at the center position, too.

Everything that could go wrong did for the Panthers in Week 8. It was a crushing reality check, and Christensen's devastating injury only made things worse.

We wish him a speedy recovery.