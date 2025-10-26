Panthers' nightmare with Andy Dalton unfolded just as fans feared

The Carolina Panthers went into their pivotal showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 without quarterback Bryce Young. Their starting signal-caller suffered a high ankle sprain versus the New York Jets and wasn't risked. That left veteran backup Andy Dalton tasked with filling the void once again.

Fans were fearful. They know Dalton's on-field limitations at this stage of his playing career. He remains an exceptional mentor presence behind the scenes, but his talent has diminished significantly from his Pro Bowl years.

And the nightmare unfolded just as fans had dreaded.

Andy Dalton was the catalyst behind Carolina Panthers' demise in Week 8

This was a disastrous outing from Dalton. He looked hesitant in passing situations, gave up crucial turnovers in key moments, and was completely flustered by a rejuvenated Bills defensive front from start to finish. There were other issues behind Carolina's demise, but the former TCU standout was right at the top.

Those on social media who wildly speculated that Young was a 'soft bench' had their answer. Dalton is not a productive quarterback these days. He failed even to manage the contest effectively. And when he finally put together a decent drive at long last, the result was a foregone conclusion.

Dalton eventually finished the game with 175 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He was sacked seven times and lost two fumbles. A lot of these stats were padded in the closing stages when the Bills were playing prevent defense, but the three-time Pro Bowler failed the eye test. It was almost cruel for Dave Canales to leave him in at one point, which hints at the lack of faith in Hendon Hooker after he was elevated from the practice squad in Young's absence.

The sooner Young gets back, the better. There is just no telling how bad things could get for the Panthers if they're forced to play Dalton at Lambeau Field in Week 9 versus the relentless Green Bay Packers' defensive front. Three offensive linemen went out of the game, including stud right tackle Taylor Moton. Watching their statuses throughout the week will give fans more insight, but it doesn't exactly inspire confidence before another challenging contest.

Carolina gave Dalton a two-year extension this offseason. They will probably be the last of his professional career, but the Panthers need to have a rethink about whether this is the direction they want to take throughout the duration of his contract.

Dalton's had a profitable career. Even so, he cannot be depended upon anymore. And when push comes to shove, Father Time catches up to everyone in the end.