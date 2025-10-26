Is Bryce Young playing today? Full injury update for Panthers QB in Week 8

There always seems to be a problem with the Carolina Panthers. Nothing is ever simple, and just when it looked like this team was on the cusp of building significant momentum, an injury to quarterback Bryce Young threatens to derail it.

Young, who's recovered from some inconsistencies earlier this offseason to steady the ship, left Carolina's workmanlike victory over the New York Jets in the third quarter. It was later revealed to be a high ankle sprain, with insiders saying that, although it wasn't long-term, the complication will keep him out of the Panthers' crucial showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium in Week 8.

Dave Canales didn't confirm anything. The head coach revealed that Young was day-to-day, but they would give him every chance to prove his fitness in practice. That was somewhat surprising, but the way he was moving — both walking and jogging — during the week suggested that the ankle wasn't bothering him as much as initially anticipated.

Carolina Panthers won't risk Bryce Young in Week 8 against the Bills

The Panthers erred on the side of caution with their franchise signal-caller. He wasn't tasked with anything more strenuous than jogging and stretching throughout Carolina's preparations for the Bills, and the organization officially listed him as doubtful for the contest.

That typically means a player won't make it. Canales confirmed that veteran backup Andy Dalton will start, regardless of whether Young suits up. He's taken all the first-team reps in practice, so it's a logical step versus a Buffalo defense that is more vulnerable now than it appeared earlier in the campaign.

Carolina also elevated Hendon Hooker from the practice squad on Saturday. This all but sealed Young's status, and his 2023 draft classmate will back up Dalton.

Panthers activated QB Hendon Hooker and OLB Boogie Basham from the practice squad.

Hooker will back up Andy Dalton, Dave Canales said Friday. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 25, 2025

This had an air of inevitability about it from a long way out. The Panthers weren't going to risk Young unless they had 100 percent confidence in his ability to be impactful. Ankle injuries have a habit of getting worse if not given the necessary healing period, so it'll now be a race against time to see if the former Alabama standout can get back into the fold before Carolina's testing challenge at the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

As for Dalton? He'll be tasked with managing the game effectively. The Panthers are going to rely heavily on their running back tandem of Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle to set the tone. Their ascending defense must also find a way to keep reigning NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense in check.

Their task is more difficult without Young. But the Panthers aren't without a chance.