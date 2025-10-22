Intriguing Bryce Young injury update has Panthers fans cautiously hopeful

Reports suggested that Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young would miss this weekend's mouth-watering clash with the Buffalo Bills with a high ankle sprain sustained in Week 7 against the New York Jets. That might still be the case, but it also might not be as clear-cut as initially projected by the national media.

The Panthers finally have momentum. Not having Young in the lineup changes that slightly, although head coach Dave Canales will already be devising coping mechanisms if the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is absent. In all likelihood, this will feature more rushing plays for Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle to take the heat off veteran understudy Andy Dalton.

All eyes were on Carolina's practice on Wednesday to see if Young would participate. He didn't, but there was no walking boot, and according to Joe Person from The Athletic, there was no noticeable limp when the signal-caller walked out to the field.

Carolina Panthers are giving Bryce Young every chance to prove his health before Week 8

Young was on the workout bike as his team stretched and went through drills. It's a step-by-step process, but Canales revealed that the former Alabama standout is pushing hard in an attempt to feature.

"He's pushing and he's trying and he's determined to make himself available for Sunday." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

While the smart money would be on Young watching from the sidelines, he's a competitive guy who's clearly striving with everything he has to get back out there. The problem centers on ankle injuries, which have a history of recurring if they aren't given sufficient time to heal. And there's also the small matter of the woeful Bank of America Stadium turf to factor into the equation.

Bryce Young walking into practice with his helmet and without a noticeable limp. pic.twitter.com/jQLeZ9oVtT — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 22, 2025

The last thing Carolina needs is to throw Young out there, and he does more long-term damage. That's going to have much graver complications attached, especially considering the Panthers are firmly in the wild-card hunt at 4-3 within a highly competitive NFC conference.

Taking the cautious approach is smart. Canales will recognize this situation for what it is. He's giving Young every chance to prove his fitness. However, he's also more than comfortable going with Dalton if he doesn't have absolute certainty in his top option.

Young has two more days to convince the coaching staff. It would be surprising if the Mater Dei High School product featured, but he's not giving up the fight just yet, heading into a critical measuring stick game for the Panthers.

Watch this space...