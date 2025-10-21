There might be something happening within the Carolina Panthers. Morale is reaching levels not seen for years. While there have been fleeting moments of encouragement throughout team owner David Tepper's tenure, there was very little substance attached.

This feels different.

Dave Canales is installing the correct culture. Everyone has bought in, and momentum is building. But if the Panthers want this to continue, they'll have to do it without starting quarterback Bryce Young, who'll reportedly miss Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills and potentially longer with a high ankle sprain.

It's a blow, but the Panthers are a much more well-rounded operation these days. With this in mind, we took a look at how they might fare over the next four games after their sensational 4-3 start to the campaign.

Predicting the Panthers' next four games after sensational 4-3 start in 2025

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills - Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

This will be an outstanding measuring stick for the Panthers. Their impressive form — winning four of their last five games — will be put to the sternest test when the Buffalo Bills come to town.

The Bills are still regarded among the Super Bowl favorites despite their recent slump. They are also coming off their bye week, so any problems they likely had have probably been rectified.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-4)

The Panthers will give it everything, but not having Young available does nothing to enhance Carolina's chances.

Carolina Panthers at Packers - Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Channel: FOX

The games don't get easier for the Panthers. A trip to Lambeau Field awaits, which pits Carolina against another team widely expected to go deep into the postseason.

While the Green Bay Packers haven't hit their stride entirely thus far in 2025, they demand respected. They also have All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was nothing short of sensational in their Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-5)

Carolina is not without a chance in this one, especially if they rattle the Packers early. But it could easily go the other way.

Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Hopefully, Young will be back in the lineup by this point. After two-straight losses in this scenario, the Panthers have the perfect opportunity to get back on track and pile more misery on a divisional foe.

The New Orleans Saints' season is going exactly as people expected. This is a team in flux, and the Panthers should have no trouble disposing of their NFC South adversaries at Bank of America Stadium.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (5-5)

Anything less would be a bitter disappointment.

Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 11

Date: Sunday, November 16

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Channel: FOX

Another division battle awaits the Panthers in Week 11 when they travel to the Atlanta Falcons. They are currently ahead of Raheem Morris' squad in the standings, but this should be another stern test for Ejiro Evero's improving defense.

Stopping running back Bijan Robinson is crucial. He's rapidly becoming the league's most dynamic dual-threat player. The Panthers have improved against the run this season, but tackling the Texas product represents a different challenge entirely.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (6-5)

The Panthers have a decent-enough record against the Falcons in recent years. If they could win on the road, it represents another significant statement of intent.