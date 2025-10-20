NFL insider said what no Panthers fan wanted to hear about Bryce Young

Things couldn't be going much better for the Carolina Panthers right now. Momentum is incredibly high after a third-straight victory that got them back to a winning record. However, as is typically the case with the franchise in recent years, there is always something to cause distress.

This time, it centered on the health of quarterback Bryce Young.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft left Week 7 against the New York Jets in the third quarter. Young was questionable to return with an ankle injury, but he was ruled out almost immediately after getting further tests in the locker room. Head coach Dave Canales didn't exactly paint a promising picture upon speaking to the media following the clash. This was a sentiment echoed by Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network.

Carolina Panthers reportedly won't have Bryce Young in Week 8 and possibly beyond

An MRI revealed that Young suffered a high ankle sprain. The insider confirmed that the Heisman Trophy winner would be missing in Week 8 at home to the Buffalo Bills, and possible beyond that. Just when it seemed like legitimate positivity was building around the club and its signal-caller, things are now back to being precarious.

"Panthers QB Bryce Young suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday, an MRI revealed, and he is expected to miss this week’s game against the Bills, per sources. Andy Dalton is now in line to start against Buffalo, and quite possibly beyond. The exact timetable for Bryce Young is TBD. This type of high ankle sprain is generally a 2-4 week injury, though Carolina is hopeful he could miss as little as one game. For now, the rising Panthers turn to their veteran backup Andy Dalton." Tom Pelissero

Every player heals differently. The Panthers will no go through a step by step process with Young in pursuit of getting him back quickly. Andy Dalton is an experienced understudy, but the limitations at this stage of his career are obvious.

Carolina will rely more heavily on its ground attack to lead the charge without Young to depend upon. Ejiro Evero's ever-improving defense must also continue with their improved performance levels in Young's absence.

Young is an ascending player. The locker room firmly believes he has the tools to take them where they want to go. Not having him this weekend versus the Bills is a body blow. If it goes any further than that, Carolina's chances of emerging as a possible wild-card challenger are going to take a hit.

Hopefully, Young will overcome this latest setback and come out on the other end smiling. The Panthers are counting on it.