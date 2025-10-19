Adam Schefter reveals unexpected twist in Panthers backfield plans

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly decided on how their running back dynamic is going to shake out. But one respected insider revealed how head coach Dave Canales has formed his master plan moving forward.

Chuba Hubbard is back healthy after missing the last two games with a calf problem. A lot has changed in a fortnight, which is thanks in no small part to Rico Dowdle's exceptional surge in his absence.

Dowdle went over 200 rushing yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. He followed this up by breaking the franchise record for scrimmage yards in Carolina's win over the Dallas Cowboys. That's provided Canales with a headache, but it's a nice problem to have.

Carolina Panthers have examined other offenses to find correct running back balance

Adam Schefter from ESPN reported that Canales has been examining how other teams with two prolific running backs are splitting the workload. In particular, the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks' respective approaches have been picked apart closely to help with Carolina's decision-making process.

"The Panthers recently have spent time studying and inquiring about how other teams with productive running back tandems have juggled the workload between two backs, league sources told ESPN. The Panthers looked at how the Lions have worked with their talented tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and how the Seahawks did it with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet when Carolina head coach Dave Canales worked in Seattle. There also have been a slew of other two-headed backfields that the Panthers have studied to help figure out the best way to deploy Dowdle and Hubbard." Adam Schefter

Acquiring all helpful information can never be a bad thing, and the NFL is a copycat league in the end. And if it helps the Panthers find the formula to maximize Dowdle and Hubbard as a tandem, Carolina's chances will improve.

This is something the Panthers haven't had since DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart provided the offense with a 1-2 punch that became incredibly difficult to stop. It's all about finding balance, and even though Canales wouldn't divulge his approach in Week 7, it shouldn't take too long for fans to figure things out against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Either way, this is a win-win for the Panthers. They have two proven performers capable of shouldering a heavy load. Carolina thought enough of Hubbard to give him a new four-year extension during the 2024 campaign. Dowdle went over 1,000 rushing yards with the Cowboys last season and is the hot hand beyond all doubt right now.

Keeping both happy will be complex, but winning is all that matters.