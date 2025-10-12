Rico Dowdle buries Cowboys with ruthless postgame message after statement game

One cannot say that Rico Dowdle didn't give the Dallas Cowboys fair warning about what was in store. The Carolina Panthers running back told his old employers to buckle up because there was a storm coming. Based on the outcome of the Week 6 contest, they failed to meet the challenge.

Dowdle was running like a man possessed for the second straight week. The Panthers were leaning on him heavily once again with Chuba Hubbard missing his second straight contest, and the South Carolina product answered the call with more than 200 all-purpose yards and one receiving touchdown.

More importantly, the result gave Dowdle bragging rights as undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald hit a walk-off field goal for the Panthers' third triumph of the campaign and their second in succession.

Rico Dowdle twisted the knife into Cowboys after thrilling Carolina Panthers victory

This was no doubt a satisfying feeling for Dowdle. The Cowboys opted to go in a different direction this offseason, despite his 2024 performance that included over 1,000 receiving yards. That stung, but he landed closer to home with an offense that looks tailor-made for his skill set.

Dowdle was unsurprisingly chosen as the player to succeed head coach Dave Canales on the podium after the clash. When asked about his message to the team that used to cut his checks, the swipe was simple yet effective.

They didn't buckle up.

Rico Dowdle’s post-game message to the Cowboys: “They wasn’t buckled up.” pic.twitter.com/u1RF8yhZlA — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 12, 2025

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words. Dowdle's motivation was obvious, and he backed up all his big talk. Carolina's offensive line did its part, blowing away the Cowboys' defensive front to pile more misery on beleaguered coordinator Matt Eberflus.

And Bryce Young came through with another game-winning drive.

He'll have some bumps and bruises. Dowdle got 30 carries, and he was cramping up once again in the fourth quarter. He was the definition of a workhorse, and the Panthers rode him all the way to a priceless victory to get themselves back to .500.

The running back dynamic might shift when Hubbard gets back into the fold, but it's a nice problem for Canales to have. As for Dowdle? He's doing his chances of gaining an extension from Carolina a tremendous amount of good, and they would be wise to keep him around if the same high standards are maintained.

All the Cowboys can do is look on with regret.