Rico Dowdle just sent a message to the Cowboys that all Panthers will have to back up

The Carolina Panthers came back from being down 17-0 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, ultimately winning the game 27-24. Needless to say, the comeback victory had everyone feeling good as the Panthers moved to 2-3 on the season. Typically, teams celebrate for 24 hours before turning their attention to the next game, but one Carolina player already seems to have his focus on Week 6.

Running back Rico Dowdle made it clear he knows who’s next on the schedule, because it’s his former team: the Dallas Cowboys. Following an explosive 206-yard, one-touchdown day on the ground, Dowdle sent a clear message to his former team: “buckle up.”

Rico Dowdle next gets to face his former Cowboys team: “They gotta buckle up. I think they know.” pic.twitter.com/7PHBHwZsK9 — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 5, 2025

Rico Dowdle tells Cowboys to buckle up ahead of Week 6 matchup

Speaking about Dallas in his postgame media availability, the running back emphasized that he’s looking forward to the game. He expressed that the Cowboys know they have to buckle up, explaining that the team understands the kind of player he is since he spent five years in Dallas. Leaving in free agency this offseason, Dowdle seems ready to have another dominant outing next week.

He’s probably going to do that, because the Cowboys defense isn’t good. Dallas, now 2-2-1 after defeating the New York Jets on Sunday, is allowing 30.8 points per game. Its a team that struggles to stop the run and the pass, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Dowdle and the Panthers offense keeps things rolling next week. The problem, though, is that Dowdle isn’t the only one who will have to back up his words.

Even if the running back goes off against his former team, the final score will determine who really has bragging rights. While the Cowboys defense is abysmal, their offense is elite. Dallas is averaging 30.2 points per game, and Carolina’s defense hasn’t given much of a reason to think it will slow the Cowboys down.

So while Dowdle is telling the Cowboys to buckle up, the Panthers defense needs to be doing the same, because the unit will need to have have a big performance for Dowdle to get a win against his former team.

